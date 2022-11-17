Global Cranial Fixation System Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 8.48% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The cranial fixation system market to register enormous growth in the coming years owing to the growing number of trauma and accident cases, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in the sports-related injuries, and technological innovation in product development, among others.

DelveInsight’s “Cranial Fixation System Market” report provides the current and forecast market trends, forthcoming device innovation, key developments, challenges, major market drivers, barriers, market shares, ongoing developments, and key companies operating in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Cranial Fixation System Market Assessment Report

As per the analysis, the global cranial fixation system market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027); it is expected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2027.

in 2021 and growing at a during the forecast period (2022 to 2027); it is expected to reach by 2027. Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global cranial fixation system market during the forecast period (2022-27).

The leading MedTech players actively operating in the cranial fixation system market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Kinamed® Incorporated, Vitalys Surgical, Bioplate, G.SURGIWEAR LTD., Zimmer Biomet, Chengdu MedArt Medical Scientific Co., Ltd., Inion, NEOS Surgery S.L., AGOMED Medizin-Technik GmbH, Jeil Medical Corporation, Acumed, Changzhou Huida Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., evonos GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences, KLS Martin Group, Stryker, and others.

In December 2021, Kelyniam Global, Inc. announced that it entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Fin-ceramica faenza spa to market its hydroxyapatite patient-specific cranial implant.

In December 2021, Kelyniam Global announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the company an Issue Notification for a patent covering the company's Integrated Fixation Tabs, currently marketed as IFS Tabs or KwikTabs. The US patent covers the integration of fixation appendages into a cranial implant and their design.

In October 2021, ClearPoint Neuro developed the first navigation system that allowed neurosurgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures under real-time MRI guidance. The bigger potential lies in ClearPoint being the go-to neurosurgical platform that provides the tools needed to solve some of the most devastating neurological disorders.

In September 2021, MedCAD officially announced FDA 510(k) market clearance for AccuPlate® Patient-Specific Plates for mandibular reconstructive surgery.

Cranial Fixation System Overview

Cranial fixation devices are medical devices used for securely and fixing bone flaps resulting from craniotomies. Cranial fixation devices in neurosurgery are very common. It fixes the cranial flaps and provides structural stability to the skull and brain. Additionally, these devices have minimally invasive applications, modularity, and biomechanical characteristics. Currently, to cater different needs, various cranial fixation systems are available in the market based on types, such as plates & screws, mesh, skull clamps, horseshoe headrests, and others.





Cranial Fixation System Market Dynamics

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) contributes to worldwide death and disability more than any other traumatic abuse. As per the estimates, globally, the annual incidence of TBI varies from 27 to 69 million. Similarly, about 1.7 million people suffer a traumatic brain injury in the United States. Adolescents between ages 15 and 19 and adults aged 65 and older are among the high-risk groups. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) leads to the disruption in the normal function of the brain due to a sudden blow, bump or jolt to the head. The growing number of trauma and accident cases is immensely driving the demand for cranial fixation systems, thereby fueling market growth. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders is another factor boosting the demand for the cranial fixation system.

Despite several favorable factors, some of the key aspects, such as rising incidents of metal sensitivity in patients and the high cost of the procedure, may hamper the cranial fixation system market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the cranial fixation system market. Owing to the lockdown restrictions and precautionary measures imposed by governments worldwide, there were reduced patient visits. Also, non-essential surgical procedures were temporarily paused, giving more attention to the COVID-19-inflicted patients. However, as the situation is improving with the rise in vaccination and slower transmission rate, the cranial fixation system demand is expected to get on track in the coming years.

Cranial Fixation System - Global Market Outlook

In the United States, an estimated 3 million emergency room visits due to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), including concussions, are observed annually. Slips and falls account for almost 40% of all concussions. Moreover, athletes and older people are considered to be at the highest risk of TBIs in the US, thereby stimulating the need for the cranial fixation system in the country. Due to the very high demand for the cranial fixation system in the region, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global cranial fixation system market in the coming years. Additionally, the advancement in technology, rise in the elderly population, favorable regulatory approaches, and rising product launches are other major factors that will immensely drive the cranial fixation system market growth in the region.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Cranial Fixation System Market CAGR 8.48% Key Cranial Fixation System Companies Active in the Market B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Kinamed® Incorporated, Vitalys Surgical, Bioplate, G.SURGIWEAR LTD., Zimmer Biomet, Chengdu MedArt Medical Scientific Co., Ltd., Inion, NEOS Surgery S.L., AGOMED Medizin-Technik GmbH, Jeil Medical Corporation, Acumed, Changzhou Huida Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., evonos GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences, KLS Martin Group, Stryker

Cranial Fixation System Market Assessment

Cranial Fixation System Market Segmentation By Product Type - Plates & Screws, Mesh, Skullclamp, Horseshoe Headrest, others By Absorbability - Non-absorbable, Absorbable By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, others By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cranial Fixation System Market 7 Cranial Fixation System Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cranial Fixation System Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

