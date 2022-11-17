Always Believe: You are More than What You Think You are

“Do you remember the title of your play, Beth? Believe in Yourself! Why are you doubting you can do this?”

Children's literature is beautifully striving. The community dedicated to teaching, honing, and inspiring kids are constantly on the lookout for good books for the young minds and hearts of the generation. Pam Young, fondly called 'Pamalamadingdong,' is a part of this community, being in the teaching field for many years. Even more, many years of being a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Contributing to the lushing world of children literature, Pam Young releases a short but sweet story teaching kids to Always Believe Always Believe follows twin sisters Dizzie and Beth. Beth and Dizzie may be identical but they are as different as chalk and cheese. Beth is outgoing and bubbly, evident in her participation in their Christmas school play. Dizzie on the other hand is the shy but imaginative one. However, their differences are what makes them special, and is also the essence of this book— to always believe in yourself."This book does a great job of bringing out the imaginary side of a child and how it can be used to encourage a kid," says Dathen Fairley on Amazon. "[Always Believe] is perfect for reading to my kids in church. I teach k-5th grade at kids church and we are always looking for good books to inspire the kids to be more confident."Always Believe is adorned with beautiful illustrations by Brynne-Elisabeth C. Carlisle, the same artist who illustrated English or Amerikish. Brynne is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design/illustration. She is an award winning illustrator and was published in the Creative Quarterly #52. She is a part of ETSU's art collection as one of her narrative illustrations has been selected.Always Believe is the first book in a series. The book's ending offers a glimpse of the twins' adventure with their furry friends, Ozzie and Jerome in Imagiland Starring Ozzie and Jerome and the Twins. It is now available in online book retailers.The Reading Glass Books will showcase Always Believe at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Pam's book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books' booth.