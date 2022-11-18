Kevin Ramirez on MOLD Remediation - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

In mold environments, all humans do not react the same way. Kevin Ramirez talks about his career in real estate with mold remediation.

It always is our job as home inspectors to look for visible traces of clues of mold, but sometimes its hiding behind surfaces and appliances that make it less obvious.” — Charles Bellefontaine

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mold is HUGE and something that shouldn’t be ignored or underestimated when shopping for a home, or if you’ve lived in a home for years. And it’s always growing!Give your clients the ultimate peace of mind when you learn more about MOLD and the hidden dangers of this lurking, dangerous, actively growing substance.Do you know the difference between MOLD removal and Anti-microbial removal? Kevin Ramirez of Restoration 1, The Water Damage Experts, spends the morning with us talking about the hairy, scary, moldy situations and how we all can learn more about what it is, how it grows, and what to do if you suspect mold in a home.Without frightening us, what is the typical Chicagoland home repairIn a Chicagoland home, 1,000 square feet of living space, mold is typically present in places of humidity, moisture. It can range from $1,000 - $2,000 (max $3,000) to remediate mold.Although it is somewhat doable in cost to remediate or contain it, the negative effects on the human body varies with mold exposure. Everyone is different, and it’s important to know who you are working with and how their varying sensitivity of mold can make or break your relationship with them if you don’t know what concerns to present when showing a home with mold.Well, isn’t it the job of a home inspector to find it?Sure- It always is our job as home inspectors to look for visible traces of clues of mold, but sometimes its hiding behind surfaces and appliances that make it less obvious. After a few months in the home, you may find out that mold exists and beginning to cause issues.We talked about asthmetic conditions that can impact your clients, especially infants and children and elderly members of the family.Kevin can help with finding it, testing it, and treating it!How do you find out if a home your client is interested in has mold?The more you know about mold, the more you can talk with your clients about it to help them understand and make the most informed decisions about their own home!We are thrilled to hear from you and your questions - what do you think about the show with Kevin Ramirez?

