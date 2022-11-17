Author and Mother Becomes the Voice of People with Disabilities

“There is a place in the world for everybody. The trick is to find your niche, and that’s not any different for people with disabilities.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2014, Barbara had an interview with Toledo Parent News, sharing the story behind her book, I'm Katie's Mom: Pointers for Professionals and Parents of the Disabled , despite it being a difficult topic to traverse. “It was Katie’s brother, Kent, who suggested that I turn the stories into a book that included things that I wished other people had told me,” says Barbara. The result is a touching book, filled with chapters that start with Dr. Holdcroft’s experiences with topics such as vacations, public exposure, pets, school, parenting and independence, and ends with a story related to Katie.“Contrary to the misconceptions of a conventional society,” writes Dr. Holdcroft in her introduction to I'm Katie's Mom: Pointers for Professionals and Parents of the Disabled, “dealing with those who are physically and mentally challenged is not always sad and depressing or a negative experience. This can be a very positive experience and an individual challenge to become more than you thought you could be.”This touching book spans twenty-seven years of life with Katie, Dr. Holdcroft’s daughter. It concisely summarizes the learning that has taken place in the author’s life and that of her family as they continuously devoted themselves to improving Katie’s way of life throughout the years.The author primarily addresses this book to parents of the disabled. However, it is also a great source of information for Special Education teachers, recreation and occupational therapists, and any type of caregiver who works with disabled children.Making this book more special and heartwarming are excerpts from Katie herself, inserted in every chapter. The author’s intent in writing this book is to offer advice and encouragement to anyone—family, professionals, friends—who assists the disabled while offering help toward shaping a knowledgeable and balanced individual.Barbara B Holdcroft earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo, two Master’s degrees from the University of Dayton (Education and Theology) and her Ph.D. from the University of Toledo. Barbara has a diverse background of teaching experience, from psychology to child development to theology courses.“Not a day goes by that you don’t have to deal with something,” says Dr. Holdcroft. “But never give up a lifestyle, a career, a vacation or anything else because it‘s too difficult. The rewards are fabulous.”The Reading Glass Books will showcase I'm Katie's Mom: Pointers for Professionals and Parents of the Disabled at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Sandra’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.