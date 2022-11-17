CMG Home Loans Opens Scottsdale, AZ, Branch with Branch Manager Matt Kron

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Home Loans, the retail division of the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm, CMG Financial, announced this week a new branch opening in Scottsdale, Arizona. This will be CMG Home Loans' seventh installment in Arizona, headed by Area Sales Manager and Branch Manager, Matt Kron (NMLS# 1589307). Joining Kron will be Sales Manager Rebecca St. Thomas (NMLS# 215202), a seasoned industry veteran, Senior Loan Officer Jessica Kron (NMLS# 1589238), and their respective mortgage teams.

Matt Kron joined the mortgage industry 10 years ago as a Marketing Intern with AmeriFirst Financial. Over the past decade, he has had various positions in the industry, including Corporate Recruiter and Inside Sales Development Manager. Eventually, Kron became Branch Manager of AmeriFirst's Scottsdale branch, which he has diligently grown over the past five years.

Rebecca St. Thomas, an established mortgage expert, has originated over 1,000 loans and aided countless families in their pursuit of the American Dream. With over 20 years of experience, St. Thomas brings a distinguished knowledge of the industry and a deep drive for education. She is currently a faculty member for various real estate schools across Arizona, and for the past 13 years she has taught continuing education classes on credit, strategic financing, down payment assistance programs, FHA and VA Loans, and more.

CMG Home Loans remains dedicated to helping home buyers gain increased understanding throughout the mortgage process. The additions of Kron and St. Thomas will not only expand the company's Arizona presence but further bolster its overall mission of home buyer education and financial awareness.

"My team and I are extremely happy about our move to CMG and are already feeling the momentum growing with what we have at our disposal here," said Kron. "In just our first month, our clients and partners alike have voiced happiness with this transition. It is evident that the company takes pride in providing us with tools that give us a competitive advantage in this market and have very tangible benefits to everyone we work with. I have not been this motivated and excited to sell in a long time!"

"Matt and Jessica Kron and Rebecca St. Thomas have a long-standing mortgage banking reputation of respect and success in the Phoenix/Scottsdale market," said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending. "They have developed very strong relationships with many of the top Realtors in their area. Additionally, I have had a 20-plus-year relationship with the group and know their character and professionalism epitomize the CMG way of doing business. We enthusiastically welcome their teams to CMG and look forward to supporting their growth and success."

To learn more about team CMG and explore opportunities, visit https://join.cmghomeloans.com/.

###

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a nationwide retail mortgage lender and subsidiary of CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

Contact Information:

Annaugh Madsen

Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360



Related Images











Image 1: CMG Home Loans Opens Scottsdale, AZ Branch with Branch Manager Matt Kron









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment