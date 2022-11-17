DEADLINE ALERT for CMP, USB, POL, FRSH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP)

Class Period: October 31, 2017 – November 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goderich’s new continuous mining and continuous haulage (“CMCH”) mining system resulted in the Company incurring additional operating costs rather than cost savings. Cost overages were blamed on one-off items, such as a mine ceiling collapse incident, to hide operating costs associated with the CMCH upgrade; (2) Goderich’s new CMCH mining system was unable to produce targeted levels of salt during this period. The Company’s salt production consistently fell below internal expectations and was less than one-half of the salt it needed to produce to generate the anticipated cost savings; (3) the purported annual salt production capacity for Goderich of eight million tons was significantly overstated. Although Goderich had been able to produce nearly eight million tons of salt annually using drill-and-blast mining, Goderich was discontinuing that method of producing salt, and the CMCH system was not capable of mining that level of salt during this period; (4) the purported anticipated annual cost savings attributed to the new CMCH mining system were significantly overstated. Even at targeted production levels, Goderich’s CMCH mining system was expected to generate significantly less than the $30 million in annual cost savings the Company had represented to investors; (5) the purported realized cost savings attributed to the new CMCH mining system were significantly overstated. Cost savings generated by other unrelated projects at Goderich were attributed to the CMCH upgrade; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Class Period: August 1, 2019 – July 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (2) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) U.S. Bancorp’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: POL)

Class Period: July 27, 2020 – August 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (5) contrary to the Company’s statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (6) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (7) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (8) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (9) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)

Class Period: September 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Freshworks’ net dollar retention rate had plateaued while its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com