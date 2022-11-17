MDC offers free prescribed burn workshop Dec. 3 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Fire can be a useful tool for managing vegetation to boost wildlife habitat and forage conditions, but only if used carefully and safely. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free prescribed burn workshop from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. This workshop will provide the information needed to plan and carry out a prescribed burn for grassland management.

Once registered, participants will be given a link to an online portion of the course. The online study must be completed before attending the workshop. At the workshop, instructors will discuss the equipment, planning, weather factors, and safety involved in a prescribed burn. If weather conditions allow, a demonstration burn will be conducted. Participants should bring leather gloves, wear leather boots, and wear cotton clothing. Safety glasses are recommended.

This event is open to all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NZ. For more information, contact Cassandra Messer, MDC private land conservationist, at Cassandra.Messer@mdc.mo.gov.

Photo: MDC will offer a free prescribed burn workshop Dec. 3 at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.