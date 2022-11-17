Youth-only National Elk Refuge Hunting Permits Available

Jackson -

There is an opportunity for youth ages 12-17 to hunt elk on the National Elk Refuge for those young hunters who still have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license. The youth-only hunt will take place on the National Elk Refuge (Hunt Area 77) Nov. 24-26, 2022.

To participate, hunters must possess an access permit for the National Elk Refuge in addition to their unfilled 2022 youth elk license. The first 25 National Elk Refuge access permits have already been allocated, but an additional 30 permits can be applied for online this weekend between Friday at 9: a.m. and Sunday at 11:59 p.m. MST. The results of the computerized random drawing for the refuge access permits will be posted on the application website Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 a.m.

Additional information and the online permit application can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department webpage. “This is a great opportunity for young hunters because only youth are allowed to hunt during these three days, so no competition with adult hunters,” said Jackson Wildlife Biologist Aly Courtemanch. “And unlike the regular hunting season on the refuge, these young hunters are allowed to harvest any elk, including a bull.”

There have been numerous groups of elk on the National Elk Refuge during the past week and it is anticipated that youth hunters will have a good opportunity to harvest an elk during the Youth Hunt. The youth hunter can be accompanied by family members and/or guardians during their hunt

Those with questions may call the Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office at 307-733-2321.

For other hunters wishing to hunt elk on the National Elk Refuge, those with an unfilled Wyoming 2022 elk license can apply weekly for an alternate permit by accessing the Game and Fish website between Friday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 11:59 p.m. During the application process, hunters may apply for one of the available hunt periods for the upcoming week. The results for alternate permits will be posted on the application website by 8 a.m. each Monday morning. Hunters may apply for alternate permits every week if they choose. The remaining hunt periods for the season on the National Elk Refuge are for antlerless elk only.

-WGFD-

- WGFD -