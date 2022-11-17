FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 October 2022

Contact:

Alex Curtas, Director of Communications

New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State

505-469-2783

alex.curtas@state.nm.us

Sec. Toulouse Oliver and AG Balderas Issue Voter Information Advisory for the 2022 General Election

The advisory provides important information about legal protections in place that ensure every voter can cast a ballot free from intimidation, harassment, or coercion

ALBUQUERQUE – Today, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a voter information advisory for the 2022 General Election. The voter information advisory gives voters, the media, and the general public important information and resources about the General Election and reminds voters that their right to vote safely and free from intimidation, harassment, or coercion is protected under federal and state law.

A copy of the advisory is attached to this press release (below).

“Clear information about how to vote and what to expect when voting is essential to increasing voter confidence in our elections,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “My office partnered with the Attorney General on this advisory to ensure the public understands the many ways New Mexicans can cast their ballot and the many safeguards in place that protect our votes and the administration of New Mexico’s elections.”

“Citizens have a right to freely participate in elections without harassment and intimidation, and my office will take any actions necessary to uphold the law,” said Attorney General Balderas.

The voter information advisory includes information about:

Dates and Deadlines for the 2022 General Election

Mail-In/Absentee Voting

In-Person Voting

Who is Allowed at the Polling Place

Prohibited Activities and Individuals at the Polling Place and Ballot Drop Box Locations

The advisory underscores the fact that voter intimidation and discriminatory conduct, as well as obstruction or interference at the polls, is illegal under federal and New Mexico law. All registered voters have a right to cast a secret ballot without anyone bothering you or telling you how to vote.

Voters are reminded that election officials, which include the Secretary of State’s Office and New Mexico’s 33 County Clerks, are sources for reliable and trustworthy election information. Voters should be wary of misinformation about voting and elections being promoted or repeated by varying sources on television, online or on social media. The Secretary of State’s Office has created an election misinformation fact check page at RUMOR.NMVOTE.ORG.

New Mexicans can find trusted information about the 2022 General Election, including polling locations, a ballot tracker, your sample ballot, and more at NMVOTE.ORG or by contacting your County Clerk.

If someone interferes with your right to vote through threats, intimidation, or coercion, or you become aware of any interference with the right of New Mexicans to vote, please contact the Attorney General’s Office at 1-844-255-9210 or file a complaint at nmag.gov. If you need emergency assistance, dial 911 or contact your local police department. Any violation of state law in connection with the election will be assigned to a state prosecution unit and any federal violation will be referred to the FBI.

