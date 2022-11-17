Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop B-West / Attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B3004121

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION:  VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Troop B West / Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12:34 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jepson Road, Stamford, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin Taylor

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at a home on Jepson Road in the town of Stamford.

 

The suspect, Benjamin Taylor, 24, a resident of the Jepson Road home, was arrested by troopers on charges of attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The victim, a 52-year-old man who also resided in the house, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition for treatment of injuries that are not believed at this time to be life-threatening.

 

Police were notified at 12:34 a.m. about an altercation and stabbing that had occurred at the home. Responding troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks and rescue personnel were able to locate the victim and provide medical care. Benjamin Taylor was taken into custody without incident at the residence. He is being processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks and is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. today in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

 

The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team will be at the house today to process the scene.

 

VSP is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Taylor’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

- 30 -

 

