Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,849 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Releases Statement on Successful 2022 General Election in New Mexico

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  
8 November 2022  

Contact:  
Alex Curtas, Director of Communications 
New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State  
505-469-2783  
alex.curtas@sos.nm.gov

Secretary of State Releases Statement on Successful 2022 General Election in New Mexico

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released the following statement tonight after polls closed for the 2022 General Election:

“New Mexicans turned out in great numbers today to make their voices heard and participate in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “The 2022 General Election was successful because of the dedicated, coordinated effort of many individuals and agencies, including all 33 County Clerks and their staff, poll workers, vendors, and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Multiple levels of security and accountability are built into our election process to ensure every vote counts and the public should remain wary of misinformation about this election that is likely to circulate in the coming days. As the canvassing process occurs over the next weeks I encourage all New Mexicans to learn more about the ways election administrators protect your vote and keep our democracy strong.”

All election results remain unofficial until the canvassing process is complete and the State Board of Canvass certifies the official results. County canvassing boards shall meet to approve the report of the canvass no sooner than six days (November 14) and no later than ten days (November 18) after the election. Counties with more than 150,000 voters, however, can meet no sooner than six days but no later than thirteen days after the election (November 21). The State Board of Canvass will meet on November 29, 2022 to certify the official results and order any recounts.

Unofficial election results for the 2022 General Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website here.

###

You just read:

Secretary of State Releases Statement on Successful 2022 General Election in New Mexico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.