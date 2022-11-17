FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Secretary of State Releases Statement on Successful 2022 General Election in New Mexico

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released the following statement tonight after polls closed for the 2022 General Election:

“New Mexicans turned out in great numbers today to make their voices heard and participate in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “The 2022 General Election was successful because of the dedicated, coordinated effort of many individuals and agencies, including all 33 County Clerks and their staff, poll workers, vendors, and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Multiple levels of security and accountability are built into our election process to ensure every vote counts and the public should remain wary of misinformation about this election that is likely to circulate in the coming days. As the canvassing process occurs over the next weeks I encourage all New Mexicans to learn more about the ways election administrators protect your vote and keep our democracy strong.”

All election results remain unofficial until the canvassing process is complete and the State Board of Canvass certifies the official results. County canvassing boards shall meet to approve the report of the canvass no sooner than six days (November 14) and no later than ten days (November 18) after the election. Counties with more than 150,000 voters, however, can meet no sooner than six days but no later than thirteen days after the election (November 21). The State Board of Canvass will meet on November 29, 2022 to certify the official results and order any recounts.

Unofficial election results for the 2022 General Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website here.

