Roofing Company in Houston Texas Offers Various Residential Construction Services

Big Texas Construction, a construction company in Houston Texas, is offering various quality home services in Houston and neighboring areas. They are capable of offering help with various home construction projects for roofing, interior renovations, sidings, fencing, and concrete, and they are also a full-service construction company. And since home construction projects can be costly, they also provide financing options for as low as $299 per month with a 0% introductory financing rate.



Homeowners who require a roof replacement can rely on the services of the team of professionals from Big Texas Construction. They only use the best quality products to guarantee that the roof is covered. Each roof that they install will be thoroughly inspected by engineers to make sure that they are compliant with the appropriate building codes in the State of Texas. They only employ experienced, qualified, and skilled roofing crews for the installation of a new roofing system to ensure peace of mind for the homeowner during the entire process. They are very much aware that a worn-out and leaky roof doesn’t only pose dangers for the people inside the home but also for the various items in the interior of the house. They are ready to provide free estimates for anyone who wants to make a request through their website.



The construction professionals from Big Texas Construction can also provide quality home remodeling and renovation services. Just like with roof construction, a home renovation can significantly enhance the value of a home. Homeowners can have a specific space in the home, such as a kitchen, bathroom, or living room, be remodeled or make various improvements to various parts of the home.



Kitchen remodeling is often undertaken because the kitchen tends to be the most important part of the home, particularly for home buyers. This is because the kitchen is considered to be the heart of the home since it is where the day begins and where the family members eat and often gather together. That is why it is often the focus of a home renovation project. However, it is important to be completely prepared for a kitchen renovation project because a lot of things can possibly go wrong during the process. A key decision to make is to find a trustworthy design and construction team, such as the professionals from Big Texas Construction, who will take into account the homeowner’s budget and preferences, and also understand how to inspect the existing kitchen and determine the various challenges that have to be overcome.



Big Texas Construction can also help with home addition projects. A home addition is typically undertaken by a homeowner with a growing family. Home addition projects can range from a simple expansion of the basement or attic to the more costly, full-size home additions that will require excavation, footings, and additional roofing and sidings. Some homeowners may even decide to have an independent living unit that is detached and separate from the main house. Sometimes, these separate dwelling units are used by aging parents to allow them to have privacy while also being located nearby. Some homeowners may also have these separate dwelling units rented by a tenant so that it may provide a source of monthly income. Whatever, the purpose of the home addition is, it has to be ensured that it is built by a quality construction team like those from Big Texas Construction.



Big Texas Construction is a locally owned and insured construction company in Houston, Texas, with 25 years of experience. They have a team of fully insured and licensed craftsmen who use only high-quality tools and materials for repairs, installation, construction, and maintenance. They are leaders in sourcing and installing the best products that their suppliers and providers have to offer. Every item in their toolkit has been thoroughly tested to ensure customer satisfaction. They offer a 48-hour roof replacement guarantee and a 25-year warranty for all of their home construction projects.



Big Texas Construction

713-903-8447

10103 Fondren Rd,

Houston TX 77096