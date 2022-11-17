Vertex Awarded IDC’s 2022 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Tax

Vertex placed in the highest scoring group for vendors serving the SaaS Tax application market

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced it has been awarded IDC’s 2022 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Tax. In addition, in IDC’s 2022 SaaSPath Survey, Vertex received the highest rating among SaaS Tax Vendors for overall customer satisfaction.



IDC’s customer satisfaction award program, the CSAT Awards, recognizes the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s SaaSPath survey. SaaSPath is a global survey of approximately 2,400 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics.

Among the other areas where Vertex was highly rated in IDC’s survey results were for being a trusted brand, fastest time to value, ease of integration, superior features and functionality, built-in decision guide and user suggestions, and value for the price paid.

“Providing our customers with innovative indirect tax solutions and services, and world-class customer support has been the hallmark of Vertex’s business for more than 40 years. We are proud to be recognized by IDC with this award for customer satisfaction,” said Kate Shields, Chief Customer Officer at Vertex Inc. “To receive the highest rating among our peers for overall customer satisfaction in IDC’s 2022 SaaSPath Survey, validates our investments and the efforts of our highly skilled team.”

Vertex has previously been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987421, October 2021) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47987521, October 2021), as well as the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47987321, October 2021).

"Global digital and tax transformation means increased complexity, not only for tax but also from a technology perspective," said Kevin Permenter, IDC research director, financial applications. "The ability to provide solutions and services that streamline processes and remove undue burdens off of already stretched tax, finance and IT teams is what makes Vertex a leader in the indirect tax space.”



About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

