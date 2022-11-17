The Rising Demand For Lithium-Ion Batteries For Military Vehicles Will Drive The Military Vehicle Electrification Market As Per The Business Research Company's Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the military vehicle electrification market, the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the military vehicle electrification market. Over the years, lithium-ion batteries have been widely used in military applications such as tactical radios, thermal imagers, ECM, ESM, and portable computing. The usage of lithium batteries is expected to further expand to heavy-duty platforms, such as military vehicles, boats, shelter applications, aircraft, and missiles in coming years. For instance, in July 2021, the U.S Department of Defence invested $1.65 million in NanoGraf Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries. The investment aims to give U.S. military troops better portable power for the gear they need to use in a safe and efficient manner. NanoGraf will create silicon anode-based lithium-ion technology that is compatible with all portable batteries in order to achieve a runtime increase of 50–100% over conventional graphite anode lithium-ion cells. Therefore, increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles is driving the military vehicle electrification market growth.

Request for a sample of the global military vehicle electrification market report

The global military vehicle electrification market size is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2021 to $4.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The military vehicle electrification market share is expected to reach $8.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.66%.

Product innovation is gaining popularity in the military vehicle electrification market trends. Major companies operating in the military vehicle electrification market focus on product innovations that could give better solutions and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Textron Inc., a US-based company operating in military vehicle electrification, introduced its advanced military electrification solution for existing armoured vehicle electrification. It aims to retain the advanced mobility of traditional drivelines by harnessing technologies to enable the pressing requirements of military users. Harnessing technology is the potential utilization of power and energy by controlling the system and storing its energy for later consumption. This company’s solution provides a faster route for vehicle electrification than whole-vehicle design programs, which provides the ability to export electric power to charge more solid systems and run vehicles in full-electric silent mode for limited periods on the battlefield.

Major players in the military vehicle electrification market are BAE Systems, ARQUUS, Leonardo SpA, Textron Inc, General Motors, Oshkosh Corporation, Nikola Corporation, Otokar Otomotive, QinetiQ, Polaris Inc, Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd, Nexter Group, ST Engineering, Tesla Inc, ASELSAN AS, AM General, and Highland Systems.

The global military vehicle electrification market is segmented by technology into hybrid, fully electric; by operation into manned, autonomous/semi-autonomous; by platform into combat vehicles, support vehicles, unmanned armored vehicles; by system into power generation, cooling systems, energy storage, traction drive systems, power conversion.

North America was the largest region in the military vehicle electrification market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the military vehicle electrification market during the forecast period. The regions covered in military vehicle electrification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide military vehicle electrification market forecast size and growth, military vehicle electrification market segments and geographies, military vehicle electrification market trends, military vehicle electrification market drivers and restraints, military vehicle electrification market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Light Military Helicopter, Medium Military Helicopter, Heavy Military Helicopter), By Application (Utility Military Helicopter, Transport Military Helicopter, Attack/Assault Military Helicopter, Search And Rescue Military Helicopter, Multi-Role Military Helicopter, Reconnaissance And Observation Military Helicopter), By Number Of Engine (Single, Twin Engine), By Component & System (Airframe, Main Rotor Sysmtems, Anti-Torque Systems, Electrical Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Avionics, Stability Augmentation Systems, Flight Control Systems, Undercarriages, Environmental Contorl Systems, Emergency Services, Special-Purpose Systems, Engines) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Starter Motor, Alternator, Electric Car Motors, Electric Water Pumps, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electric Power Steering, Actuators, Start/Stop System), By Vehicle Type (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, Micro And Full Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) And Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Lithium-Ion Batteries Global Market Report 2020 - By Power Capacity (0 To 3000 Mah, 3000 To 10000mAH, 10000 To 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/