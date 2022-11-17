With Its Rising Demand From Industries, The Transparent Display Market Is Expected To Reach $8 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Transparent Display Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the transparent display market, the increasing demand from end-use industries propels the growth of the transparent display market. The transparent display refers to the display in which the emissive layer receives light from electrical impulses that pass through the conductive layer. According to LG Display, a South-Korea based manufacturer and supplier of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display panels, OLEDs, and flexible displays, the demand for their transparent OLED technology is rising across a range of markets, including smart buildings, smart homes, and transportation. The 2021 quarterly report published by LG Display shows quarterly revenue for a TV segment, which comprises transparent OLED display panels, increased to $ 1,631 million at the end of Q1 of 2021, from $ 1,126 million at the end of Q1 of 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand from end-use industries is driving the transparent display market growth.

The global transparent display market size is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.15%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The transparent display market share is expected to grow to $8.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.60%.

Technological advancements in display are a key trend gaining popularity in the transparent display industry. Major players in the transparent display market sector are focused on developing technologically advanced displays in sectors including consumer electronics to sustain their market position. For instance, in August 2020, Xiaomi, a China-based technology product and services company, introduced Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition, a see-through television, that uses transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to display images that appear to be floating in the air. The new device has an edge-to-edge transparent display, allowing viewers to see through to the other side.

Major players in the transparent display market are Planar Systems, Samsung Display Co Ltd, Pro Display, Crystal Display Systems LTD, LG Corp, Panasonic, BenQ, Kent Optronics, Universal Display Corporation, Hikvision, NEXNOVO, 2point0 Concepts, Leyard, Globus Infocom Limited, TDK, Japan Display, Optinvent, AuroLED, Shenzhen HOXLED Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd, AU Optronics, Vuzix, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Verizon, Harman International and TomTom.

The global transparent display market is segmented by display size into small and medium, large; by resolution into ultra HD, Full HD, HD, other resolutions; by technology into LCD, OLED, other technologies; by product into HMD, HUD, digital signage, smart appliance; by vertical into consumer, retail and hospitality, sports and entertainment, aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive and transportation, industrial, other verticals.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the transparent display market in 2021. The regions covered in the transparent display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

