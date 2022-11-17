Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.175 Per Share for the Third Quarter 2022 and Special Stock Distribution

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. DSX, (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $31.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $14.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.39 basic and $0.37 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.17 basic and $0.16 diluted in the same quarter in 2021.

Time charter revenues were $73.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $57.3 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to the decrease in the size of the fleet and increased off hire days during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $93.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $89.1 million. This compares to a net income of $16.3 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $11.9 million, for the same period of 2021. Time charter revenues were $214.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $145.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Cash and Special Stock Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.175 per share, based on the Company's results of operations during the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about December 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022. The Company currently has 98,687,233 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has also declared a special stock dividend to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 of all Series D Convertible Preferred Shares of OceanPal Inc. held by the Company. The dividend will be payable on or about December 15, 2022 (the "Stock Dividend"). Because no public market exists or is expected to develop for the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares, as an accommodation to common shareholders, the Company will automatically convert the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares into OceanPal Inc. common shares on or around the Stock Dividend payment date and distribute such common shares to each common shareholder. Common shareholders, in their sole discretion, may elect to opt out, in whole but not in part, of the conversion of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares and instead receive Series D Convertible Preferred Shares in connection with the Stock Dividend.

Shareholders electing to receive Series D Convertible Preferred Shares by opting out of the automatic conversion will receive a number of Series D Convertible Preferred Shares equal to such common shareholder's pro-rata portion of all Series D Convertible Preferred Shares, rounded down to the nearest whole number. Any fractional Series D Convertible Preferred Shares that would otherwise be distributed will be converted into OceanPal Inc. common shares at the applicable conversion rate and sold, and the net proceeds therefrom will be delivered to such common shareholder. Common Shareholders receiving OceanPal Inc. common shares will receive the pro-rata number of common shares to which they are entitled following conversion, rounded down to the nearest whole number, and any fractional shares shall be aggregated and sold and the net proceeds thereof will be delivered to common shareholders. All OceanPal Inc. fractional share calculations and the payment of cash in lieu thereof will be determined at the shareholder nominee level.

OceanPal Inc. has filed a registration statement with the SEC registering the OceanPal Inc. common shares and / or Series D Convertible Preferred Shares in the Stock Distribution. No distribution of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares or OceanPal Inc. common shares will be made until such registration statement has been declared effective.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time Charter Revenues $ 73,811 $ 57,284 $ 214,267 $ 145,358 Voyage Expenses 3,432 677 4,095 4,749 Vessel Operating Expenses 17,685 18,832 52,507 56,563 Net income 31,731 14,733 93,381 16,254 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders 30,289 13,291 89,054 11,927 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 34.9 36.3 34.5 37.2 Number of vessels 34.0 36.0 34.0 36.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.4 10.5 10.4 10.5 Ownership days 3,210 3,342 9,412 10,143 Available days 3,022 3,302 8,996 10,055 Operating days 2,994 3,253 8,913 9,945 Fleet utilization 99.1% 98.5% 99.1% 98.9% AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 23,289 $ 17,143 $ 23,363 $ 13,984 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,509 $ 5,635 $ 5,579 $ 5,577

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Time Charter Revenues $ 73,811 $ 57,284 $ 214,267 $ 145,358 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage Expenses 3,432 677 4,095 4,749 Vessel Operating Expenses 17,685 18,832 52,507 56,563 Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Charges 10,641 10,263 31,099 30,403 General and Administrative Expenses 7,013 7,153 21,960 21,062 Management Fees to Related Party 222 340 450 1,194 Gain on Sale of Vessels (2,841 ) (1,564 ) (2,841 ) (1,360 ) Insurance Recoveries - - (1,789 ) - Other Operating (Income)/Loss (132 ) 304 (474 ) 300 Operating Income, Total $ 37,791 $ 21,279 $ 109,260 $ 32,447 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest Expense and Finance Costs (6,415 ) (5,681 ) (17,623 ) (15,022 ) Interest and Other Income 630 29 1,252 79 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (212 ) (822 ) (212 ) (980 ) Gain/(Loss) from Equity Method Investments (63 ) (72 ) 704 (270 ) Total Other Expenses, Net $ (6,060 ) $ (6,546 ) $ (15,879 ) $ (16,193 ) Net Income $ 31,731 $ 14,733 $ 93,381 $ 16,254 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (4,327 ) (4,327 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders 30,289 13,291 89,054 11,927 Earnings Per Common Share, Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.17 $ 1.15 $ 0.15 Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.16 $ 1.10 $ 0.14 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Basic 78,390,909 78,687,020 77,696,706 81,408,637 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 82,225,404 83,329,718 80,934,858 84,633,560 Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 31,731 $ 14,733 $ 93,381 $ 16,254 Other comprehensive income (Actuarial income) - - 1 - Comprehensive Income $ 31,731 $ 14,733 $ 93,382 $ 16,254





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 129,675 $ 126,788 Other Current Assets 15,085 15,357 Fixed Assets 746,844 682,579 Investments in Related Parties 25,708 7,644 Deferred and Other Noncurrent Assets 18,402 9,582 Total assets $ 935,714 $ 841,950 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Long-Term Debt and Finance Liabilities, net of Deferred Financing Costs $ 471,786 $ 423,675 Other Liabilities 35,586 25,080 Total Stockholders' Equity 428,342 393,195 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 935,714 $ 841,950 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,277 $ 30,047 $ 124,114 $ 57,489 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (35,610 ) 5,990 (54,379 ) 28,065 Net cash used in financing activities $ (8,334 ) $ (44,783 ) $ (66,848 ) $ (22,214 )

