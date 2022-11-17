Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022: Use of Pluripotent Stem Cells in treating Parkinson's Disease Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market reached a value of nearly $2,431.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $2,431.2 million in 2021 to $3,997.5 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 and reach $6,195.8 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased healthcare expenditure, a rise in funding, the development of non-animal alternatives for preclinical drug research, reduced cost for drug discovery and increasing demand for personalized medicine. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the lack of awareness on induced pluripotent stem cells and inadequate reimbursements.

Going forward, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in genomic projects, development of iPSC-derived disease models, increasing funding and increasing prevalence of genetic diseases will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in the future include automation of iPSC production, the risk associated with induced pluripotent stem cell treatment, high cost associated with storage, low per capita healthcare expenditure and disruption of medical facilities due to Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic.

North America was the largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market, accounting for 48.9% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market will be South America and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 35.1% and 33.5% respectively from 2021-2026.

The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by derived cell type will arise in the fibroblasts market, which will gain $456.5 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by application will arise in the drug discovery & toxicity studies market, which will gain $710.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by end-user will arise in the research laboratories market, which will gain $1,018.1 million of global annual sales by 2026. The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market size will gain the most in the USA at $253.7 million.

Major Market Trends

Use of Pluripotent Stem Cells in treating Parkinson's Disease (PD)

Strategic Collaborations And Partnerships

Development Of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell iPSC-Derived NK Cells

Demand For Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) For Cell Therapy

Investment In Regenerative Medicine Research And Development

Advancements In Technology Transfer And Clinical Translation

Use of Pluripotent Stem Cells in treating Type 1 Diabetes

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Derived Cell Type: Blood Cells; Hepatocytes; Fibroblasts; Keratinocytes; Amniotic Cells; Others

2) By Application: Academic Research; Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies; Regenerative Medicine; Cell & Gene Therapy

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Research Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

7. Major Market Trends

8. Global Market Size And Growth

9. Global Market Segmentation

10. Global Market, Regional And Country Analysis

11. Asia-Pacific Market

12. Western Europe Market

13. Eastern Europe Market

14. North America Market

15. South America Market

16. Middle East Market

17. Africa Market

18. Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

19. Company Profiles

20. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

21. Opportunities And Strategies

22. Biotechnology Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

23. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

