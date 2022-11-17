IRI and Church & Dwight Partner to Identify Pockets of Growth Through Enhanced Market Insights

IRI®, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, announced today that Church & Dwight Co., Inc, a leading U.S.-based household and personal care products manufacturer, has selected IRI as its market insights partner. Church & Dwight is leveraging IRI's market insights to help drive speed to innovation, improve shopper activation across omnichannel, and enhance productivity via integrated decision support.

The partnership will accelerate identifying pockets of growth within Church & Dwight's target markets and lead to faster decision-making through the use of IRI's technology and suite of solutions, including IRI ShopperSights™ and E-Market Insights. These solutions help businesses find greater returns on shopper activation and growth efforts by understanding how to reach the right consumers effectively and better prioritize activation resources to allocate marketing budgets more efficiently.

"We are thrilled to be in this partnership with IRI, taking advantage of their tailored solutions designed to elevate performance and drive business growth for our company," said Barry Bruno, executive vice president, chief marketing officer and president, Consumer Domestic for Church & Dwight. "The unique combination of IRI's comprehensive dataset and industry-leading technology makes IRI the ideal partner to enhance Church & Dwight's strategic goals."

"As consumer preferences shift across channels, capturing a complete market view is essential to identify areas of innovation and gain incremental growth," said Jeremy Allen, president of Americas and APAC for IRI. "We are excited to work closely with Church & Dwight's team to build a successful, long-term insights partnership and continue identifying ways to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

IRI's consumer and shopper solutions leverage IRI's vast cloud of shopper marketing data to generate deep shopper insights, segment planning, opportunity sizing and activation strategies that arm manufacturers to win at retail and with shoppers. IRI solutions leverage IRI ProScores® purchase propensity models that forecast 12-month spend across brands and categories for every household in the U.S., as well as millions of frequent shopper programs and loyalty cards for more efficient and effective insights, targeting and activation.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, FLAWLESS®, THERABREATH® and HERO Mighty Patch®. These 16 key brands represent approximately 85% of the company's product sales. For more information, visit the company's website.

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

