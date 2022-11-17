Wolters Kluwer names the winner of its 2022 Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Data Analytics Award

Natalie Parker of Synovus honored at 26th Annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has named Natalie Parker, Director of CRA and Community Development at Synovus in Birmingham, Ala., as the 2022 honoree of its Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Analytics Award. The award, which recognizes a banking professional who "excels in leveraging data to demonstrate his or her institution's commitment to regulatory compliance," was announced this week at the company's 26th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium held at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Named after longtime Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) analyst Alfredo deHaas of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., the award is meant "to trumpet the ‘unsung heroes' who embody Alfredo's passion and spirit for championing the creative and thoughtful use of data."

"Natalie's demonstrated expertise maintaining the integrity of Synovus' CRA and fair lending data and harnessing it to transform our strategic direction has been exceptional," said Gloria Banks, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Synovus. "Data and analysis are her sweet spot. She's been instrumental in ensuring transparency in telling our story, and through her leadership, creating equity and strengthening the communities we serve."

"Alfredo deHaas had a passion using data analytics to help colleagues make more informed business decisions and in that way help fulfill their regulatory compliance obligations. In her role with Synovus' CRA compliance team, Natalie Parker has embodied those same qualities," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "It is a great honor to recognize Natalie's dedication and contributions to data analytics through this award."

