Marstone Announces Marstone@WorkTM Solution Providing Digital Wealth Management Services to Corporations' Employees

Employees of partner companies benefit from digital advice solutions offered alongside traditional financial benefits including 401Ks

Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced the launch of its Marstone@Work solution, delivering its turnkey digital wealth management platform to corporate employee bases. The product was launched earlier in 2022, with broader rollout planned for the end of 2022. Engagements with Marstone@Work as a workforce solution are now available alongside traditional financial benefits for employees including 401K plans that are material drivers of employee retention.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005462/en/

"It's in my role as an Advisor to Marstone that I have observed a unique opportunity for companies to deliver bespoke digital wealth services for employees within the financial services industry and beyond. Adding an innovative wealth management offering to better serve small and medium-sized business clients is a differentiator for all banks," said Allison Netzer, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of Nymbus. "As we navigate this ever-changing economic landscape, employees have ranked better financial health and investment tools high on their priorities. Marstone delivers best-in-class digital wealth technology to employees' fingertips at no cost to them, underscoring companies' commitments to delivering key benefits that offer real value to their workforces."

Companies that adopt Marstone@Work utilize Marstone's technology to offer employees fee-free digital advice, a key differentiator as organizations seek to attract and retain a strong workforce. Factors including flexibility, wages as well as 401Ks are some of the major ways organizations can stand out from the rest and attract top talent amidst "the Great Resignation."

"As more commercial partners leverage Marstone's turnkey digital wealth solutions to attract and retain customers, it became increasingly clear that organizations can also benefit from offering our solutions to their own employees," said Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone. "We're eager to measure the impact of Marstone@Work as an example of our workforce solutions."

"Marstone's Wealth Management-as-a-Service offering is an efficient way for any institution to continue to grow whether that's a bank looking for new revenue opportunities or a corporation looking to provide new and material benefits to their employees. The effect of ensuring people feel well-informed around their financial health, wellness, and planning is one that impacts customers, employees, and other important stakeholders," said Christopher LaVine, Chief Strategy Officer & CFO of Marstone. "Through our Registered Investment Advisor, we're able to rapidly onboard companies onto our Wealth Management-as-a-Service platform, enabling end-investors to rapidly create an advisory relationship that works for them."

To learn more about Marstone's offering, please visit www.marstone.com or contact us at info@marstone.com.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone's partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute's FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005462/en/