Massachusetts Monthly Unemployment Claimant Data for October 2022 

MASSACHUSETTS — BOSTON, MA – November 17, 2022 – Massachusetts had 19,101 initial claims (IC) for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) during the month of October, an increase of 3,375 from the previous month. Most initial claims this month were seen in Construction, Professional Services, and Food & Accommodation. Continued Weeks Claimed (CWC) increased by 22,309 from the previous month to 193,490. Construction, Professional Services, and Health & Social Services saw the highest number of continued claimants(*1) this month.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was implemented on May 21, 2022, had 0 initial claims and 297 continued weeks claimed filed, a decrease of 74 continued weeks claimed from the previous month. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had a total of 26 initial claims and continued weeks claimed decreased by 103. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/ state Extended Benefits (EB) program, which triggered on May 3, 2020, due to the high volume of claims, had 1 initial claim in the current month and a decrease of 9 continued weeks claimed from the prior period. The EB program ended on July 17, 2021.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which was implemented on May 21, 2020, provided an additional $300 per week on top of regular benefits, also ended on September 4, 2021, and has had no changes since.(*2)

Continued claimants are defined as individuals who have ongoing, active UI claims. NOTE: Following the termination of pandemic assistance (PUA, FPUC, PEUC) and long-term benefit (EB) programs, claims reports will be published in conjunction with the Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates monthly releases, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Announcements section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at USDOL.

Most sectors experienced increases in initial claims over the month of October. Food & Accommodation had the largest increase of initial claims at 710 (+63.1%), followed by Administrative & Waste Management at 472 claims (+35.6%), and Construction at 449 claims (+18.4%). Only two sectors saw decreases in initial claims filed. The largest percentage decrease was in the Management sector (-9.2%).

Many sectors saw decreases in continued claimants over the month of October. Transportation & Warehousing saw the largest decline in continued claimants of 2,696. The greatest percentage decline was seen in the Transportation & Warehousing (-57.0%), followed by Government (-20.5%), and Education (-13.5%).

