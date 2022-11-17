NASCAR and Tradable Bits Partner to Deliver Personalized Engagements to Fans across their Tracks and Beyond

NASCAR and Tradable Bits are engaging existing and new fans alike using a variety of digital campaigns that support their wider content & demand strategy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASCAR, the sanctioning body for the world’s most popular stock car racing, is committed to building deeper connections with its passionate, international fanbase. To continue delivering on that commitment, NASCAR is partnering with Tradable Bits, a leading fan-based technology company to bring fans closer to the drivers & teams they love.

NASCAR and Tradable Bits are working to expand the rich experiences offered to NASCAR fans and to bring these fans closer to their Premiere Partners. To do this, they’re investing in experiences that mold a verifiable and reachable fan community for their sport. Using Tradable Bits’ engagement platform and CDP, NASCAR plans to streamline the creation of digital experiences and first-party data that lets them connect directly with their fans and new audiences. Every fan participating in these digital experiences will empower NASCAR to further personalize their communication, drive more engaging content strategies - and most importantly, power better fan experiences.

“An interesting challenge in the sporting industry today is a transition from event-to-event promotion to something more holistic and experience-based - today we have an opportunity to re-envision the entire end-to-end fan journey,” says Darshan Kaler, CEO of Tradable Bits. “We’re delighted to partner with NASCAR to realize this ambition when it comes to fan engagement and intelligence. Our goal is to power better fan experiences with every digital interaction and every fan participating. Starting with our digital engagements, NASCAR will gain first and zero-party data to bring their community in-house.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a self-funded software company that provides fan-based marketing solutions for market leaders in the music, sports & entertainment industry. Tradable Bits is charting the path to personalized fan experiences in partnership with over 100 clients worldwide -including the Circuits of the Americas, professional sports teams in the NBA, NFL and NHL, large entertainment brands Live Nation Canada, DWP and more. Their technology tracks and optimizes every step of the fan journey, allowing their clients to collect, analyze and activate first-party fan data at scale with their customer data platform. From cutting-edge activations & data segmentation to hyper-targeted marketing automation, their customized marketing platform has everything you need. Tradable Bits has offices in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe.

