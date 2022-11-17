WORLD’S FIRST ONE-SECOND INSTANT READ THERMOMETER, THERMAPEN ONE IS A MUST FOR EVERY FOOD LOVER’S GIFT GUIDE

Aspiring BBQ Pitmasters, Grillers, Bakers, Candy-Makers, Home Brewers, and Home Cooks Alike Benefit from Its Unprecedented Speed and Accuracy Measuring the Internal Temperatures of Just About Anything

/EIN News/ -- American Fork, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the gift-buying season kicks into high gear with Black Friday just around the corner, more and more Americans are looking for kitchen tools and appliances as holiday gifts for their friends and family. Ever since the pandemic, interest in smoking and grilling, baking, candy-making, home brewing, and other culinary arts has remained strong. People spend more time engaged in such activities during the holiday season, as well.

Arguably, no single kitchen instrument has a wider application to more culinary pursuits than an instant-read thermometer. Since cooking is the application of heat to ingredients to transform them through chemical and physical changes, carefully measuring how much heat has been added to ingredients is critical to both the quality and safety of home-cooked foods and drinks. And no thermometer is faster or more accurate in measuring changes to internal temperature than Thermapen ONE with full temperature readings (five time constants, not just display updates) in one second or less and certified accuracy of ±0.5°F (±0.3°C) or less. Plus, Thermapen ONE is built to last with molded-in waterproof seals (IP 67), reinforced bushings in the aerodynamic housing, no external buttons, and a full 5-year warranty.

Announced last year as the world’s first one-second instant-read, Thermapen ONE has earned a long list of accolades including Good Housekeeping Magazine’s Best Kitchen Gear Award, TheKitchn.com’s Kitchn Essentials, NYTimes/Wirecutter.com’s Wirecutter Pick, USA Today/Reviewed.com’s Best Digital Meat Thermometer, GearPatrol.com’s GP100 Award, TomsGuide.com’s Best Meat Thermometer, and Recommended Winner in the Instant-Read Thermometer category by America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Illustrated magazine, along with other awards and key recommendations from publications, chefs, and influencers.

This year, such culinary luminaries from around the country gathered at ThermoWorks headquarters in American Fork, Utah, to celebrate their love of cooking with Thermapen ONE. Assembled VIPs included Tuffy Stone, six-time World BBQ Champion; Heath Riles, winner of the Ribs Division at this year’s 2022 Memphis in May World BBQ Championship; Rose Levy Berenbaum, 3-time winner of the James Beard Award and author of more than a dozen cookbooks on baking; and Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., named Knight by the French National Order of the Legion of Honour for his pastry and co-founder of the French Pastry School in Chicago. The most decorated cooking professionals rely on Thermapen ONE to deliver superior performance when it counts.

Thermapen ONE is priced at $99 through http://www.thermoworks.com/ and select major retailers. It is available in multiple colors, including red, blue, black, white, green, orange, yellow, purple, and pink. For more information, please visit: https://www.thermoworks.com/thermapen-one/.

Themapen ONE Features:

New: Unparalleled speed with full temperature readings in one second or less

Unparalleled speed with full temperature readings in one second or less New: Industry-leading accuracy to half a degree: +/- 0.5°F (±0.3°C)

Industry-leading accuracy to half a degree: +/- 0.5°F (±0.3°C) New: Brighter intelligent backlight display automatically illuminates in low-light and when the sensor window is covered

Brighter intelligent backlight display automatically illuminates in low-light and when the sensor window is covered New: Easy access battery housing uses one common AAA battery for a 3,000-hour battery life

Easy access battery housing uses one common AAA battery for a 3,000-hour battery life New: Advanced Type-K Thermocouple sensor

Advanced Type-K Thermocouple sensor New: Industry-leading five year warranty

Industry-leading five year warranty Motion-Sensing Sleep and Wake Mode: intuitively turns on and off—on when picked up or in use and off when set down to save battery

Patented 360° auto-rotating display uses Accelerometer Technology to intuitively turn right-side up

Shockproof, dustproof, and waterproof with an IP67 rating for water-tight seals

Foldaway design protects probe when not in use

Biomaster anti-microbial Silver Ion Technology reduces microbial growth

Hand washable

Display temperatures in °F or °C, 1° or 0.1° resolution

Includes NIST-Traceable calibration certificate verifying accuracy

About ThermoWorks

Based in American Fork, Utah, ThermoWorks brings scientific precision and robust industrial design to professional temperature tools for food safety and culinary excellence. The preferred brand among leading chefs and demanding operations, ThermoWorks sells directly to national chains, restaurants, food processors, and consumers. Customers have direct access to expert instrument consultants and a full technical support team. An advanced NIST-Traceable calibration lab assures ThermoWorks products meet the highest performance standards. For more information, see the website: www.thermoworks.com. Follow ThermoWorks on social media at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thermoworks-141229422561526, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermoworks/, Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thermoworks/, and YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thermapen.

