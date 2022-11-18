Flagstaff (Arizona) Unified School District Replaces Manual Processes with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
The small Flagstaff Unified School District procurement team couldn’t keep up with an increasing workload. OpenGov digital procurement software to the rescue.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Flagstaff Unified School District looked to replace its manual purchasing processes with digital procurement software, officials chose OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and school districts, as its technology partner.
The School District is made up of 16 schools that serve about 11,500 students. Its two-person procurement team managed solicitation development with Microsoft Word, posted bids on a state portal, and accepted only hard copy vendor submissions. An increasing workload left the small team struggling to keep up, especially with contract management tasks. Their maximum limit: 10 solicitations per year. The answer to their woes: OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, the team can eliminate word processing and paper work in favor of the software’s guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates that will improve the time spent on solicitation development by 75%. Vendors can stay at their office and enjoy using the online portal that will guide them through proposal submissions. Staff can then send solicitation results to suppliers with just one click. Best of all, staff won’t miss important contract deadlines when they track milestones and set alerts within the procurement portal.
The Flagstaff Unified School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
