STARRS Chairman Selected as Member for Heritage Panel on Military Service and Readiness

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lt. Gen. Robert D. “Rod” Bishop, Jr., retired U.S. Air Force, chairman of the board at STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services) joins a group of eight distinguished policymakers, thought leaders, veterans and defense experts on the Heritage Foundation's National independent Panel on Military Service and Readiness (NIPMSR)."I am very proud and honored on behalf of STARRS supporters to be a member of this National Independent Panel on Military Service and Readiness facilitated by the prestigious Heritage Foundation and led by the probable next Chairman of the Military Readiness Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Mike Waltz," said Lt. Gen. Robert D. “Rod” Bishop, Jr., retired U.S. Air Force. "The panel is going to roll up our sleeves and strive to have a major impact in restoring the selfless servant warrior culture into our military."The Heritage Foundation launched NIPMSR last month and hosted the first meeting earlier this week. The panel will examine issues impacting military recruitment and retention.The panel includes:Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee’s Readiness Subcommittee and a combat-decorated Green Beret.Michael Berry, vice president of external affairs, director of military affairs, and senior counsel for First Liberty Institute. He joined First Liberty in 2013 after serving for seven years on active duty as an attorney with the U.S. Marine Corps.Lt. Gen. Robert D. “Rod” Bishop, Jr., retired U.S. Air Force, chairman of the board at STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services).Rebeccah Heinrichs, a senior fellow at Hudson Institute, specializing in U.S. national defense policy with a focus on strategic deterrence. Heinrichs served in the U.S. House of Representatives as an adviser to former Rep. Trent Franks.Jeremy Hunt, a media fellow at Hudson Institute. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was later deployed to Ukraine. Hunt was a recent candidate for the U.S. Congress.Earl G. Matthews, an American government official and attorney who held senior positions within the Department of the Army and at the White House. Matthews has been an Army Reserve officer for 23 years, including three years deployed to combat zones, and is still serving as a colonel in the Army Reserve.Lieutenant General (USA, Ret) Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, retired U.S. Army, the 25th national security adviser and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.Morgan Ortagus, the founder of Polaris National Security, a venture capital investor, and who served as spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State from 2019 to 2021. She is also an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.The Heritage Foundation press release can be found at this link. Click here Established in Spring 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.”]

