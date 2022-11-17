Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market Size to Hit 2,633.4 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market revenue will reach the valuation of US$ 2,633.4 Mn by 2030 from US$ 1,068.3 Mn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Drugs in the opioid class are frequently administered to manage pain. Opioids include opiates (drugs made from the opium poppy, such as morphine, codeine, heroin, and opium) and synthetic opioids, which have similar effects. Synthetic opioids include hydrocodone, oxycodone, and methadone. When opiate drug use is terminated, it may result in several withdrawal symptoms, collectively referred to as "opiate withdrawal syndrome" (OWS). The severity of an individual's opioid drug dependence will determine how severe their withdrawal symptoms will be. Additionally, because each opiate drug has its own half-life, withdrawal symptoms may begin at various periods depending on the substance and the way it was taken. A further side effect of opioid use is the inhibition of brain stem activity. When opioid consumption is abruptly stopped, the brainstem output goes into "fight or flight" mode, which results in OWS symptoms. The brain stem strives to overcome this suppression by increased output.
Opioid Withdrawal's Clinical Characteristics - monitored & detected using the Opioid Withdrawal Scale
Psychological symptoms-
Dysphoria and anxiety
Insomnia, restlessness, fatigue
Craving for opioids
Physical signs/symptoms-
Yawning, lacrimation, rhinorrhea
Nausea/vomiting, dilated pupils
Piloerection, diaphoresis, chills, hypertension, or mild tachycardia
Myalgias, diarrhea, abdominal cramps,
Market Influencing Factors
The rise in opioid addiction cases and the involvement of both commercial and public organizations boost the growth of the opioid withdrawal syndrome market. People experience a wide spectrum of severe and chronic ailments, such as cardiovascular, neuropathic, and other conditions, patients with these disorders frequently have chronic pain, which is generally treated by medications, primarily opioids. While the pain diminishes, there is a high chance that the patient will become dependent on these drugs, which drives the demand for treatment of OWS.
A major driver of the market's expansion is the growing engagement of both commercial and public institutions in the treatment of opioid withdrawal syndrome. For instance, in July 2022, Titan Pharmaceuticals declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had approved its Investigational New Drug ("IND") usage for a Phase 1 investigation of its six-month or nalmefene's longer subdermal formulation. However, opioids' adverse side effects may have a negative effect on the industry's expansion.
SWOT Analysis of the Global Market
STRENGTHS
The growing need for pain management
New opioids formulation to decrease the risk of abuse
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
WEAKNESSES
Misuse of opioid prescriptions led to a rise in the number of deaths
An increase in epidemics leads to lawsuits against manufacturers
OPPORTUNITIES
The rising demand for non-opioid drugs for the therapy of opioid withdrawal syndrome
Increasing awareness for the withdrawal of opioids
Growing government funding for drug testing
THREATS
With the loss of patent exclusivity and the entry of many generic players in the OSW market, major players have lost market share.
Segmentation Overview
On the basis of therapy, in 2021, the buprenorphine segment accounted for a substantial market share due to the fact that it has a high potency, long half-life, and ceiling effect for both euphoric sensations and adverse effects, making it an ideal treatment option for patients withdrawing from opioids in the emergency department. In addition, the lucemyra (lofexidine) segment is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the prediction period.
Based on the country, in 2021, the United States dominated the market and is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases driving the increase in the adoption of opioids for pain management.
Proposed Guidelines for OWS
In March 2016, guidelines for prescription opioids for chronic pain were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In order to establish guidelines for the prescription of opioid painkillers for patients 18 and older in primary care settings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created and released the CDC Policy for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. The main emphasis of recommendations is the usage of opioids to treat chronic pain.
The recommended treatments for persistent pain include nonpharmacologic therapy and non-opioid pharmaceutical therapy. Clinicians are encouraged to initiate immediate-release opioid medication for chronic pain rather than extended-release/long-acting (ER/LA) opioid therapy and to use the lowest effective dosage.
A clinician should avoid raising the total daily dose to 90 MME or more and reevaluate the patient's treatment needs when considering doses of 50 MME or more.
Evidence of the change in prescribing and pain management dynamics includes a substantial decline in prescriptions from primary care physicians and an increase in pain specialists.
Key players' strategic outlook for the Global Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market
The US Worldmeds LLC, in order to boost revenue, the company aims to improve its research and development while also concentrating on expanding its global footprint. It also wants to work with governments to expand its skills and reach globally.
The Aphios Corporation focuses on expanding alliances/collaborations with leaders in the healthcare sector as well as other established and up-and-coming biotechnology firms. To further the creation and marketing of its products, it also works with corporate partners and strategic investors.
The Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. concentrates on investing in research and development to clear its numerous preclinical items. To further improve its global offering in the end-use sector, it also seeks to approach government bodies. Additionally, it promotes a plan for a brand-new medication to treat neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to increase its capacity to commercialize Probuphine, focuses on reducing its distribution system complexity. Additionally, it emphasizes helping healthcare professionals treat patients with Probuphine.
The Key Developments by the Players
In November 2022, in a joint statement, Indivior PLC and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated that they had signed a binding contract under which Indivior will buy Opiant. By joining up with Opiant, Indivior will have access to one of the most complete and current treatment platforms to combat the opioid and overdose epidemic sweeping the United States, further solidifying our position as the industry leader in addiction therapies.
In March 2022, US WorldMeds and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced the arrival of ZIMHITM (naloxone HCL Injection, USP) 5mg/0.5 mL in the United States. ZIMHI is a high-dose naloxone injection medication that has received FDA approval for use as an emergency therapy for opioid overdose in environments where opioids may be present.
In Aug 2021, US WorldMeds, a Kentucky-based specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that all of its pharmacies in the United States will carry LUCEMYRA (lofexidine) pills. The only FDA-approved non-addictive, non-opioid medication for the multiple symptoms of opioid withdrawal in adults is LUCEMYRA, available only by prescription.
Segmentation Outline
The global opioid withdrawal syndrome (OWS) market segmentation focuses on Therapy and Country.
By Therapy Segment
Lucemyra (Lofexidine)
Methadone
Buprenorphine
Naltrexone
Others (Britlofex, Masimo Bridge, etc.)
By Country Segment
US
EU-5
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
Japan
