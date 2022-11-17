FirstBank Encourages Coloradans to “Give it Forward” by Providing $30,000 in Free Fuel

Annual campaign encourages community to support local nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on "banking for good,” recently surprised unsuspecting commuters across Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Greeley, and Frisco with $30,000 in free fuel – no strings attached.



The effort is part of the bank’s annual “Give it Forward” campaign, which aims to spread goodwill and bring attention to Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, December 6.

Recognizing the increased financial burden, many Coloradans have faced this year with inflation, and higher gas prices, FirstBank covered the cost of commuters' fuel across six gas stations. FirstBank team members, including Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Kelly Kaminskas, asked recipients to consider “giving it forward” by donating as little as $1 to a charity of choice on Colorado Gives Day.

“Colorado Gives Day and Give it Forward are great examples of how a small act of kindness can make a huge impact,” said Kelly Kaminskas, CDO of FirstBank. “We hope these surprises serve as a reminder that we all have the power to do something positive for those around us. We encourage Coloradans to consider donating to causes close to their hearts.”

Colorado Gives Day, an annual 24-hour online giving movement presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, raised over $55 million for more than 3,000 nonprofits last year . The bank has been the presenting partner of Colorado Gives Day since its inception in 2010, helping the program raise more than $362 million for nonprofits statewide.

FirstBank put its ethos of “banking for good'' into practice to launch “Give it Forward” in 2014. In previous years , the bank has encouraged goodwill by posing as grocery store baggers, restaurant servers, and veterinarians-in-training to cover bills.

For more information about Colorado Gives Day or to schedule your donation, please visit www.coloradogivesday.org . For more information about FirstBank, visit www.efirstbank.com .

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

MEMBER FDIC

Media Contacts

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402

Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com