Bridge Construction Continues Monday, Tuesday on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) Near Philadelphia Zoo

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) near the Philadelphia Zoo under a project to replace the structure that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, November 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Tuesday, November 22, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a single lane closure is planned on eastbound Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) between 38th Street and 34th.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays are expected due to the extended daytime work hours. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The scope of work on this project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure, rehabilitation of the stone support abutments and construction of a dedicated right turn lane on the eastbound Interstate 76 ramp to Girard Avenue (U.S. 30). The SEPTA trolley tracks will also be replaced across the bridge.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc. is the general contractor on the $4.29 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. The entire project is expected to finish late this year.Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #


