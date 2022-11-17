Submit Release
Pax­ton Expands Inves­ti­ga­tion into Com­pa­nies Deny­ing Par­ents and Guardians Access to Their Children’s Med­ical Records

Attorney General Paxton has announced that he is expanding the scope of his investigation into hospitals and corporations that are denying parents the ability to access the medicals records of their children by issuing a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to Epic Systems Corporation.  

Paxton’s latest efforts began when he announced his investigation of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System regarding the nature and purported legal basis of the hospital’s published policies that apparently prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records once their child attains the age of 13.  

Further investigation revealed that Epic Systems Corporation, a provider of electronic access to medical records, may have additional information regarding these concerns. 

“Too many companies are taking marching orders from the radical left, especially when it comes to their all-out assault on family values and parental rights,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas law forbids any hospital or corporate entity from denying parents access to their children’s medical records and we’re going to ensure that the law is followed.” 

To read the CID sent to Epic Systems Corporation, click here.  

If you are a parent or guardian who has been denied access to your child’s medical records, please contact our Consumer Protection Division by filing a complaint online or calling our Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-621-0508.  

