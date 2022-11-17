PatchMaster Serving Salt Lake City Awarded 2022 Best of SLC Business Award
Nation’s Fastest-Growing Drywall Repair Company Receives SLC Business AwardCHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation's fastest-growing drywall repair company, announces today that Serving Salt Lake City earned the 2022 Best of Salt Lake City business award for exceptional service in the drywall repair industry. Read the full article here.
"PatchMaster's recognition as the best drywall repair company in Salt Lake is an incredible honor," said Eddy Zite, owner of PatchMaster Serving Salt Lake. "This is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. We pride ourselves on providing flawless drywall repair services and superior customer service to our community."
PatchMaster Serving Salt Lake offers a fast, professional solution for drywall, plaster, and stucco repairs in your home or office in the Summit and Wasatch Counties communities.
"PatchMaster's strong foundation of outstanding customer service, best-in-class training, and the success of following a proven business model offer today's entrepreneur the perfect opportunity to build a thriving, scalable home service business, and Eddy is a great example of how hard work and dedication are rewarded," said PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise. PatchMaster provides all the training, tools, and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing expenses include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. In addition, franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 119 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
