Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,924 in the last 365 days.

Department to Hold Webinars on $5 Million Available to Farmers

The Department of Agriculture and Markets will be hosting two virtual informational sessions to discuss funding for a $1 million Beginning Farmer Fund and a $4 million Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmer Fund. The sessions will provide participants with an overview of the funding and the opportunity to give direct feedback about the programs, which were both included in this year’s State Budget. The webinars will be 90 minutes each and discuss both the Beginning Farmer Fund and the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmer Fund.

Register here to attend the webinar on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7 pm.

Register here to attend the webinar on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:30 pm.

Recordings of the meetings will be made available after the meeting on the Department’s Beginning Farmers and Diversity in Agriculture webpages.

 

###

You just read:

Department to Hold Webinars on $5 Million Available to Farmers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.