Department to Hold Webinars on $5 Million Available to Farmers

The Department of Agriculture and Markets will be hosting two virtual informational sessions to discuss funding for a $1 million Beginning Farmer Fund and a $4 million Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmer Fund. The sessions will provide participants with an overview of the funding and the opportunity to give direct feedback about the programs, which were both included in this year’s State Budget. The webinars will be 90 minutes each and discuss both the Beginning Farmer Fund and the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmer Fund.

Register here to attend the webinar on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7 pm.

Register here to attend the webinar on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:30 pm.

Recordings of the meetings will be made available after the meeting on the Department’s Beginning Farmers and Diversity in Agriculture webpages.

