DigiGift revolutionizes the voucher and giftcards market with NFTs.

Bringing NFTs real utilities this logo is also an QR code that will redirect you to the DigiGift website Digigift is bringing in blockchain technology to make giftcards a really new and customized experience.

The Swiss-based company DigiGift offers a simple way to give digitalized gift vouchers to friends and family and store them on their smartphone.

SION, SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a mobile application available on iOS and Android, the solution offers its users the possibility to choose service providers, buy, pay, exchange, send and store gift vouchers in a centralized, digitalized and secure way. It offers service providers the possibility to digitally manage gift vouchers (collection, tracking, validity), but also to advertise and make promotional offers.

The digitalization of the gift voucher thanks to the blockchain!

A gift is always a kind attention. GIVING a voucher means looking for a good idea, taking the time, running to the supermarkets. RECEIVING a voucher means keeping an eye on its validity, not losing it, exchanging it if it is not suitable. USING a voucher means not forgetting to physically present it to the service provider in order to benefit from its value. Blockchain brings us the security, history and absolute traceability we need to reassure consumers and user companies.

NFTs, a real revolution!

Often represented in artistic form far from their real technical potential, NFTs are today a major element in the revolution offered by blockchain technology. An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a cryptographic token that cannot be falsified and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. It is unique and can only be owned by one person at a time. DigiGift uses this technology to change the paradigm of the gift voucher and ensure that the value offered is in the possession of the recipient and not the provider or middleman.

About DIgiGift !

DigiGift was created in 2021 thanks to the investment of its seven founders coming from different professional fields, but with a common point: the passion for innovative entrepreneurship. Since then, they have continued to surpass themselves in order to grow and evolve this space for exchange and value creation. They make it a point of honor to carefully select their partners in order to satisfy their customers.

A first version of the DApp is going live in december 2022 and will be tested with partners in Switzerland before making it a WorldWide available.

