Intelligent Power Module Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Increasing adoption and research and development of electric and hybrid vehicles & upgradation of power infrastructure are key factors driving the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Intelligent Power Module Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Intelligent Power Module industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Intelligent Power Module market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Intelligent Power Module market. In addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2028 for the Intelligent Power Module market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies. Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Intelligent Power Module industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Intelligent Power Module industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Intelligent Power Module industry.

The global Intelligent power module market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.78 Billion at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent growth in the revenue can be attributed to increasing adoption and research and development of electric and hybrid vehicles all around the world. The focus of major economies in the world to upgrade their power infrastructure is also a major factor in the growth of the market. Moreover, increased government funding in solar, wind and tidal projects further adds fuel to the market growth. Setting up of various new industries and expansion of already existing industries all around the world require electronic devices and equipment. This further adds to the development of the market.

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Intelligent Power Module market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Intelligent Power Module market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductors, (Germany), Sanken Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Central Semiconductor

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Voltage Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 600V

601 V – 1200 V

Above 1200V

Current Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 100 A

101 A – 600 A

Above 600 A

Power Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IGBT

MOSFET

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Intelligent Power Module business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

