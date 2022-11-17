Flores Announces Hire of Business Development Directors for Midwest Expansion

Flores & Associates announces the new hire of Business Development Directors, Deborah Meek and David Duning, to serve the Midwest market.

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flores & Associates LLC, a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans, COBRA, leave administration, and compliance services, is pleased to announce the hire of Business Development Directors Deborah Meek and David Duning, to serve Midwest employers and brokers. The expansion of the Flores team into the Midwest will provide employers based in this region with a new TPA option that offers an award-winning dedicated account manager service model and proprietary technology platform for employee benefit administration.

Deborah Meek will serve the Kentucky, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia markets and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Meek says, "I am delighted to introduce consultants and benefit partners to a TPA who understands the importance of high-touch customer service, designated account managers, intuitive and flexible technology, as well as a proactive quality assurance team. Flores is a leader in COBRA and direct billing management, account-based benefit administration, leave management solutions and compliance services."

David Duning, who will serve the Indiana and Michigan markets, says, "I look forward to working with the benefit brokers in Indiana and Michigan and am confident Flores will be able to provide a unique solution centered around a dedicated account manager service model for employer-sponsored reimbursement plans, COBRA, leave administration, and compliance services. My goal is to become their go-to partner for these services." David has over 16 years of experience in the employee benefits industry and is also based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Executive Vice President, Sales, Dan Taylor says, "Deborah and David bring very strong backgrounds of experience and success in the employee benefits administration industry. We're very excited and fortunate to have them join our team and expand on their relationships with brokers across the Midwest."

Flores is a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans, including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Commuter Benefit Accounts (CBAs), as well as Life Balanced lifestyle reimbursement accounts. In addition to these account-based benefit options, Flores also handles COBRA, Retiree/Direct Billing, FMLA, ADA, and State and Municipal leave administration. In 2022, Flores launched a full suite of compliance solutions, including Premium Only Plan (POP) administration, Wrap SPDs, Form 5500 preparation, and an HR Compliance Center. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flores has emerged as a leader in the CDHP market through a service model founded upon innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to remarkable service experiences. For more information, visit the Flores website and follow them on LinkedIn.

