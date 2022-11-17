XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar on November 21, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM EST.

Details are as follows:

When: November 21, 2022 5:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: XCPCNL Shareholder Meeting

Speakers: Tim Matthews, JoJo Brim, Mark Seidman

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8obmE7BdSwOgMXPQWRO91A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The agenda is currently set to cover the following topics:

2023 Corporate Outlook

Dilution

Name Change/Uplist

Glory Entertainment – (Meet JoJo Brim and Mark Seidman)

Updates on ELOC

Updates on audit

Updates on capital

“Our last webinar was very well received. In keeping our word, we will continue to do these webinars once a month to address shareholder questions and future outlook in a public setting,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm.

To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

For Inquiries: