Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment Technology Wins 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award in Security: Endpoint Protection and 2022 Top InfoSec Innovator Award

Xcitium earns top innovator and security awards for its state-of-the-art endpoint protection solution

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Xcitium , formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions, announced they were named winners in two prestigious tech and security awards. Xcitium received the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Security Award in Endpoint Protection (WINNER: Security Endpoint Protection - Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment), over other finalists; Cisco Secure Client, BeachheadSecure for MSPs, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management, and Sophos Intercept X.

Xcitium also just received Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Award for 2022 (WINNER: Security - Endpoint Protection Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment).

"It is rewarding that leading cyber security publications have recognized Xcitium's ZeroDwell Containment technology for its ability to improve the cyber security solutions offered by our channel partners," said Xcitium CEO Ken Levine. "We change the paradigm for CISOs and channel partners alike with solutions that evaluate potential threats and address them in real time before they can impact an endpoint, network or company assets. Our value is that we isolate threats before they can cause any damage via our patented ZeroDwell Containment, while also minimizing the economic and operational costs of cyber-attacks."

For Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Tech Innovator Award, Xcitium competed against thousands of the industry's leading cybersecurity products and services providers. Its new ZeroDwell technology stood well above the competition, receiving the InfoSec Tech Innovator Award for the most groundbreaking products and services in the IT domain. These honors recognize unwavering commitment to technical ingenuity and solutions that empower cybersecurity providers and their customers through state-of-the-art advances.

"Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We're delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

"We're pleased to name Xcitium as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022," said Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

Xcitium is first-to-market with its patented kernel-level API Virtualization ZeroDwell Containment technology that isolates and removes threats at your endpoints. This zero-trust approach protects endpoints proactively while setting the groundwork for M/XDR as the critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, hardening, and securing enterprises. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, Xcitium’s ability to eliminate dwell time and provide security professionals the time needed to contend with contained attacks without risk to their environment or business operations is invaluable. Notably, contained attacks are no longer threats.

About Xcitium

Xcitium , formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Its patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR), and managed extended detection and response (M/XDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has demonstrated a proven track record of zero breaches when fully configured. https://www.xcitium.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Thechannelcompany.com https://www.crn.com/news/channel-news/the-2022-tech-innovator-awards/28

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case, the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022, which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/