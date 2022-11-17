Automatic Content Recognition Market To Reach USD 8.65 Billion at a CAGR of 26.74% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

ACR is Increase in the usage of smart devices

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automatic Content Recognition Market Research Report: Information by End User, Solution, Region, and Service— Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 8.65 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 26.74% during the assessment timeframe.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview:

Automatic content recognition refers to the technology that can recognize the kind of media being played on the device or within a file. Devices implementing ACRs can automatically gather content consumption info without the user taking any actions. This information may be accumulated and utilized to offer content customized to preferences.

ACR Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for leading players across the global Automatic Content Recognition Market includes players such as:

Digimarc Corporation

Arcsoft, Inc.

Enswers, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Beatgrid Media B.V.

ACR Cloud

Shazam Entertainment Ltd

Audible Magic Corporation

Clarifai Inc.

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 26.74% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The rise in acceptance of AI, ML, and NLP technologies Key Market Drivers Increase in the usage of smart devices

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (91 Pages) on Automatic Content Recognition Market:

h ttps://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automatic-content-recognition-market-1208

Automatic Content Recognition Market USP Covered

ACR Market Drivers

The global ACR market has displayed tremendous progress in recent years. The market's expansion is ascribed to the constraints such as progress in the handling of smart devices and the upswing in approval of NLP technologies, ML, and A.I.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Restraints

On the other hand, the factors such as threats to data security and lack of awareness may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health catastrophe in the shape of COVID-19 has had a massive influence on most business areas across the world. The travel restrictions and social distancing norms resulted in serious interruptions in the supply chain systems for the market areas worldwide. Not like other market segments, the global Automatic Content Recognition Market has observed considerably encouraging development during the pandemic. The growing demand for ACR worldwide led to market growth enhancement in recent times. In addition, with the growing digitization and urbanization, the global market for audio content recognition is likely to overgrow over the coming years.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Segment Analysis

Among all the services, the professional segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global Automatic Content Recognition Market over the assessment timeframe.

Among all the technologies, the audio & video fingerprinting technology segment is anticipated to hold the top spot across the global ACR market over the review era. Automatic content recognition with machine learning supports the transformation of knowledge into proficiency and the mining of appropriate patterns from vast amounts of data. The audio & video fingerprinting technology is considered the more desired automatic content recognition technology over watermarking in the present situation because of its several benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, better security & accuracy, and ease of application.

Based on the end-user, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global Automatic Content Recognition Market over the review era. Automatic content recognition is gaining massive traction among all verticals to boost profitability and lower overall costs. The automatic content recognition technology allows clients to recognize and monetarize user T.V. viewing behavior of consumers. As per the Consumer Electronics Association, it is noted that eight in ten-second screen (laptops, smartphones) consumers use a substitute device while watching T.V. programming. Automatic content recognition-powered T.V.s are synched with tablets and smartphones; it collects data related to users and the show they are watching.

Based on the organization's size, the large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global Automatic Content Recognition Market over the review era. On the other hand, the SME segment is anticipated to show the maximum growth rate over the coming years. The acceptance of automatic content recognition and services among large enterprises is elevated as large enterprises utilize automatic content recognition solutions for some use cases. Heightened competition among large-scale content suppliers to trace digital experiences for a large audience is boosting the implementation of automatic content recognition in large enterprises. As all the departments produce a substantial amount of data, automatic content recognition solutions assist large enterprises in combining the data and generating helpful visions using advanced data analytics. Large enterprises are enabling automatic content recognition platforms coming from several sources; for example, in sensors & cameras or social media feeds, every record must be processed to preserve its relation to other data and sequence in time.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Regional Analysis

The global ACR market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global Automatic Content Recognition Market over the review era. The main parameter supporting the regional market's growth is the growing technological developments. Furthermore, the rising number of players across the region is also likely to boost the regional market's growth over the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for automatic content recognition is likely to show the highest growth rate over the review era. The growing number of new businesses being set up in the region is considered the main parameter is supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, factors such as the advantage of advanced analytics, new paradigms of advanced analytics, and better growth opportunities are also likely to contribute to regional market growth over the coming years.

