Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,890 in the last 365 days.

Canto Announces Wain Kellum as New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that Wain Kellum has been appointed Chief Executive Offer of the company. 

"Canto is experiencing exceptional growth, and we believe that with Wain's proven leadership, Canto will continue to strengthen its position as a leader in the digital asset management space," said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner at JMI Equity. "We are pleased that Wain has accepted the CEO position, as he is passionate about Canto, the product, and the company's success." 

Wain brings a wealth of experience to this role, having spent the last 30 years building six global software companies as their Chief Executive. Prior to joining Canto, Wain led SpaceIQ for JMI and Thomas Bravo and served as an Operating Advisor for JMI. Wain has invested in and served on the board of over a dozen companies.  

"One of the most rewarding professional experiences is to help build a market-leading company in a category, and Canto is well on its way. There are many great things about Canto, but our best asset is our people. I am honored to be considered part of the Canto team," said Wain Kellum. "I look forward to the company's long-term growth and success."

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today's top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto's DAM solution has wide applicability to various industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofits, healthcare, food and beverage, technology, and more. Canto's corporate headquarters is in San Francisco, with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

Contact Information:
Daniel Bryan
Sr. Manager, Corporate Communication
dbryan@canto.com
(734) 664-3450

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Canto

Featured Image for Canto

You just read:

Canto Announces Wain Kellum as New Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.