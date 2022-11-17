Canto Announces Wain Kellum as New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that Wain Kellum has been appointed Chief Executive Offer of the company.

"Canto is experiencing exceptional growth, and we believe that with Wain's proven leadership, Canto will continue to strengthen its position as a leader in the digital asset management space," said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner at JMI Equity. "We are pleased that Wain has accepted the CEO position, as he is passionate about Canto, the product, and the company's success."

Wain brings a wealth of experience to this role, having spent the last 30 years building six global software companies as their Chief Executive. Prior to joining Canto, Wain led SpaceIQ for JMI and Thomas Bravo and served as an Operating Advisor for JMI. Wain has invested in and served on the board of over a dozen companies.

"One of the most rewarding professional experiences is to help build a market-leading company in a category, and Canto is well on its way. There are many great things about Canto, but our best asset is our people. I am honored to be considered part of the Canto team," said Wain Kellum. "I look forward to the company's long-term growth and success."

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today's top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto's DAM solution has wide applicability to various industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofits, healthcare, food and beverage, technology, and more. Canto's corporate headquarters is in San Francisco, with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

