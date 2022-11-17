Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,912 in the last 365 days.

Goalrilla Releases Sports Documentary on Torrey Craig

Short Film Follows Craig's Road to the NBA and His Dream to Give Back to Hometown

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goalrilla Basketball is proud to release a sports documentary titled "Transform the Court: A Torrey Craig Story" featuring professional basketball player Torrey Craig. The documentary follows Torrey's tumultuous journey to the National Basketball Association (NBA) and his desire to give back to his hometown of Great Falls, South Carolina. Goalrilla donated four DC72E1, 72" in-ground basketball goals to Torrey's hometown basketball court and documented the process of renovating his beloved court. Throughout the documentary, Torrey tells his personal story of adversity, dedication, and manifestation of his dreams to play basketball at the highest level. 

The documentary reveals the unveiling of the remodeled court and his community's reaction. His words throughout the documentary clearly reflect Goalrilla's philosophy to "Dream Bigger Than Your Driveway."

"We are honored to share Torrey's story and keep encouraging young athletes to keep dreaming bigger," says Emily Patton, Brand Manager of Goalrilla Basketball. "At Goalrilla, we are proud to renew the love of basketball in this great community with our donation."

"This project is important to me. 'The Court' is a staple of my community and serves as an outlet for youth," says Torrey. "This place contributed to my growth as a person and player. I've had aspirations to do this since I've made it to the NBA. To see it finally happen means the world. This one is for Great Falls."

The documentary is available now for viewing and can be found here. Learn more about the making of this film here and about Goalrilla basketball goals and accessories here

ABOUT ESCALADE  

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; Brunswick®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com

Contact Information:
Emily Patton
Brand Manager
epatton@escaladesports.com



Related Files

Goalrilla Torrey Craig Press Release.docx

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Goalrilla

Featured Image for Goalrilla

You just read:

Goalrilla Releases Sports Documentary on Torrey Craig

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.