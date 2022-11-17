Goalrilla Releases Sports Documentary on Torrey Craig

Short Film Follows Craig's Road to the NBA and His Dream to Give Back to Hometown

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goalrilla Basketball is proud to release a sports documentary titled "Transform the Court: A Torrey Craig Story" featuring professional basketball player Torrey Craig. The documentary follows Torrey's tumultuous journey to the National Basketball Association (NBA) and his desire to give back to his hometown of Great Falls, South Carolina. Goalrilla donated four DC72E1, 72" in-ground basketball goals to Torrey's hometown basketball court and documented the process of renovating his beloved court. Throughout the documentary, Torrey tells his personal story of adversity, dedication, and manifestation of his dreams to play basketball at the highest level.

The documentary reveals the unveiling of the remodeled court and his community's reaction. His words throughout the documentary clearly reflect Goalrilla's philosophy to "Dream Bigger Than Your Driveway."

"We are honored to share Torrey's story and keep encouraging young athletes to keep dreaming bigger," says Emily Patton, Brand Manager of Goalrilla Basketball. "At Goalrilla, we are proud to renew the love of basketball in this great community with our donation."

"This project is important to me. 'The Court' is a staple of my community and serves as an outlet for youth," says Torrey. "This place contributed to my growth as a person and player. I've had aspirations to do this since I've made it to the NBA. To see it finally happen means the world. This one is for Great Falls."

The documentary is available now for viewing and can be found here. Learn more about the making of this film here and about Goalrilla basketball goals and accessories here.

