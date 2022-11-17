The C3X Annual Conference & Expo, Presented by NACAS, Brought the Higher Education Auxiliary Services Community Together to Learn How to Meet Students’ Evolving Needs and Provide Services to Boost Institution Rankings

Launched Two Programs Supporting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) successfully concluded the C3X Annual Conference & Expo bringing together more than 1,100 higher education leaders from over 300 institutions and 100 business partners. The conference is targeted to the business of higher education auxiliary services such as bookstores, dining halls, campus card systems, housing, parking & transportation and more. Attendees learned how auxiliary and ancillary leaders are meeting students’ evolving needs and provide services to boost their institution’s ranking. The event took place November 13-16 in Las Vegas, NV.



Matt Marcial, CEO, NACAS said, “It was wonderful to gather the higher education auxiliary services community this week. A tremendous amount of learning and networking took place. Plus, we launched the Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership program, the Women in Higher-Ed Leadership Summit and awarded individuals and institutions with grants, awards and scholarships. We look forward to reconvening again in Toronto, Canada in 2023.”

Two New Programs Launched

Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership (DIAL): In today’s competitive landscape, institutions must attract leaders who bring a wide variety of professional and personal experiences to the table. DIAL will support individuals from under-represented groups to advance in leadership positions within the auxiliary services and higher education profession. The DIAL program is a two-year commitment with a cohort format that brings up to 20 individuals together for their leadership development journey. Selected participants will receive a scholarship from a competitive application process. Register interest to become a DIAL scholar or a mentor here .

Women in Higher-Ed Leadership Summit: The new Summit is focused on developing women in higher education leadership. It will feature intimate networking experiences, engaging speakers and roundtable discussions on current issues impacting professional women in auxiliary services and higher education. The Summit will take place at Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles, CA, September 12-15, 2023. Click here for additional information.

Event Highlights

Keynote presentation by Shola Richards, CEO and Founder of Go Together Global™, the best-selling author of Making Work Work, and Go Together and a civility writer with a passionate worldwide following sponsored by Trooh. The Unstoppable Resilience™ keynote provided attendees with the strategies needed to build unshakable strength within their teams.

Keynote presentation by Charlie Sull, one of the world’s leading experts on toxic culture, a researcher at MIT, the director of Culture 500 and the co-founder of CultureX sponsored by Slingshot. Sull presented groundbreaking new research he conducted at MIT that demonstrates why no organizational leader can afford to ignore toxic culture.

Pre-conference events such as Canada Lab, premium education options and tours of area campuses including University of Nevada Las Vegas and Caesars Forum

eXpress featured five-minute talks from industry leaders such as Sodexo North America, Community College of Aurora, Melissa Majors Consulting and Roompact who challenged attendees to find new, progressive, and sometimes unconventional ways to run their auxiliary service departments.

The Expo featured more than 130 exhibitors such as Starbucks, FedEx, Amazon Hub and Pepsi showcasing the latest industry solutions.



Campus Care Grant

Each year, millions of students from all backgrounds call their college or university home. Yet, for many students, even their basic needs are not being fulfilled, resulting in widespread issues like homelessness, food insecurity and poor mental health. The Campus Care Grant helps advance campus initiatives designed to overcome barriers that are stunting student success.

Campus Care Grant winners:

Biola University

Towson University

University of Sioux Falls

Carroll Community College

NACAS Member Award Winners

NACAS, with the financial support of the NACAS Foundation, honors brightest individuals in the industry with award and scholarship categories. Individuals are nominated by professional peers. Award and scholarship opportunities include:

Mereese Ladson Scholarship: Shari Benson, Director- HR & Chief Human Resource Officer, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation

Shari Benson, Director- HR & Chief Human Resource Officer, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation Robert F. Newton Award for Distinguished Service: Jared Ceja, CASP, Executive Director and CEO, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation

Jared Ceja, CASP, Executive Director and CEO, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation Edwin R. Golden Award for Inclusive Excellence: Krystal Bird, Assistant Director Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University

Krystal Bird, Assistant Director Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University Innovative Achievement in Auxiliary Services: Dr. Kristy Vienne, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services, Sam Houston State University

Dr. Kristy Vienne, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services, Sam Houston State University David H. Lord Scholarship for Exemplary Community Service: Joanne Mathew, Director - Financial Services & CFO, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation

Joanne Mathew, Director - Financial Services & CFO, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation Volunteer of the Year: Esmeralda Valdez, CASP, Executive Director, University Services, University of Houston

Esmeralda Valdez, CASP, Executive Director, University Services, University of Houston Outstanding Business Partner of the Year Award: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Regional Rising Star: Central Region Mentor Award: Sheila Wilson, College of Wooster Central Region Rising Star Scholarship: Chris Reed, CASP, Oakland University Central Region - Volunteer of the Year: Jenny Fisco, University of Wisconsin Whitewater East Region Mentor Award: Jason Levy East Region Rising Star Award: LaNiece Tyree, Howard University East Region Volunteer of the Year: Cheryl Montgomery, Eastern Mennonite University South Region Mentor Award: Michael Smith, Florida A&M South Region Rising Star Scholarship: Khushbu "KB" Thakor, The University of Texas Medical Branch South Region Volunteer of the Year: Rick Torres, CASP, UNC Charlotte West Region Mentor Award: C. Joseph Eggleston, CASP, Southern California University of Health Sciences West Region Mentor Award: Andrew Parr, University of British Columbia West Region Volunteer of the Year: James Nasipak, Antelope Valley College West Region Rising Star: Krystal Bird, Arizona State University





NACAS Board of Directors

The NACAS Board of Directors is the governing body for the Association. The Board meets regularly to provide strategic and financial oversight and direction to the CEO who manages NACAS on behalf of the Board. The 2023 new members include:

Vice President: LaNiece Tyree, Assistant VP, Auxiliary Enterprises, Howard University

LaNiece Tyree, Assistant VP, Auxiliary Enterprises, Howard University Treasurer: Jared G. Ceja, CASP, Executive Director and CEO, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation

Jared G. Ceja, CASP, Executive Director and CEO, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation South Representative to the Board: Esmeralda Valdez, M.ED, CASP, Executive Director of University Services, University of Houston

Esmeralda Valdez, M.ED, CASP, Executive Director of University Services, University of Houston Member at Large: Dr. Kristy L Vienne, AFC, CPFC, AVP, Auxiliary Services and Student Financial Services, Sam Houston State University

NACAS Foundation Board of Directors

The Foundation’s Board of Directors are appointed and work closely with NACAS Board of Director’s to establish the Foundation’s goals and objectives. The 2023 new members include:

Vice President: Emily Messa, PhD, CASP, University of Houston

Emily Messa, PhD, CASP, University of Houston Treasurer: Pam Burke, Shenandoah University

Pam Burke, Shenandoah University East Director: Phil Allison, Naval Academy Business Services Division

Phil Allison, Naval Academy Business Services Division Central Director: Ron Portwine, MBA, CASP, Saginaw Valley State

Ron Portwine, MBA, CASP, Saginaw Valley State West Director: Joseph Pearson, CASP, Central Washington University

Joseph Pearson, CASP, Central Washington University Director, Business Partner: Kara Bunde-Dunn, Slingshot

NACAS Executive Staff Appointments

NACAS CEO, Matt Marcial announced the following executive staff leadership appointments:

Maranda Jones-Anderson, Chief Operating Officer

Marcus Weston, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Sheena Majette, Chief Learning Officer



NACAS C3X 2023 will take place November 5-8, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

For information on exhibitor or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marcus Weston at marcus.weston@nacas.org.

For additional information on NACAS, visit: https://nacas.org . Follow NACAS on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS)

Founded in 1969 as the National Association of College Auxiliary Services, NACAS is a professional trade association that supports the non-academic segment of higher education responsible for generating business through a diverse array of campus services that students need and value – such as food services, bookstores, housing, and transportation. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS is the community-of-choice for strategic leaders who advance campus environments to improve the quality of life for students.

