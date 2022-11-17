Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Iowa Hits Positive Milestone Regaining All Jobs Lost During Pandemic

Unemployment Rate Ticks Up As National Rate Increases

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s labor force participation rate held steady at 67.7 percent despite the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increasing to 2.9 percent in October. The increase last month came as more than 2,200 Iowans joined the labor force looking for work and employers added 4,500 jobs across a wide range of sectors.

The Iowa jobless rate was 2.7 percent in September and 4.0 percent one year ago. In comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and the national labor force participation rate fell to 62.2 percent.

“Strong hiring across the state, including in October, has helped Iowa regain a total of 170,700 jobs—overcoming the 169,800 jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “IWD remains committed to pairing job seekers with a successful career and with employers eager to build their workforce.”

The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 49,700 in October but remains 16,600 lower than a year ago.

There were 1,662,400 working Iowans in October – 900 fewer than September but 51,600 more than a year ago.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Meanwhile, a separate survey of employers found that Iowa businesses added 4,500 jobs in October, lifting total nonfarm employment to 1,584,600 jobs – or 900 above the comparable figure from March 2020. The October increase was largely due to hiring in private service industries, particularly leisure and hospitality and health services. Goods-producing industries experienced modest increases in both manufacturing and construction. Government employment decreased for the second month in a row in October (-200) due to slight declines in local government. Despite this month’s loss, government now rests up 4,600 jobs and total nonfarm employment has risen 44,700 jobs above last year’s mark.

Leisure and hospitality gained 2,300 jobs in October to lead all sectors. This marks the seventh consecutive gain for this super-sector stretching back to March. Accommodations and food services were responsible for most of the hiring (+1,800), although arts, entertainment, and recreation advanced by 500. Health care and social assistance also added jobs in October (+1,500). This increase is the third in the last four months with 3,200 jobs added since June. Hiring was well stratified in this sector between clinics, hospitals, and social assistance industries. Smaller gains in October included retail trade (+700) and manufacturing (+500), which has now increased in every month stretching back to November 2021. Financial activities added 500 jobs and was bolstered by gains in insurance carriers and related activities. Job losses this month were slight and included information (-400) and professional and business services (-200).

Since last October, no sector has added more jobs than leisure and hospitality (+14,900). Following this month’s increase, leisure and hospitality now has eclipsed the pre-pandemic levels and is now at a new all-time high in October. Accommodations has been responsible for most of the growth (+10,300). Manufacturing has gained 9,100 jobs over the past 12 months, with hiring being strongest at the nondurable goods level (+6,300). The only major annual loss was information, down 900 jobs compared to last year.

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for October 2022 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Statewide data for November 2022 will be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9 a.m.



Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from October September October September October 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Civilian labor force 1,712,000 1,709,800 1,677,100 2,200 34,900 Unemployment 49,700 46,500 66,300 3,200 -16,600 Unemployment rate 2.9% 2.7% 4.0% 0.2 -1.1 Employment 1,662,400 1,663,300 1,610,800 -900 51,600 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.7% 67.7% 66.8% 0.0 0.9 U.S. unemployment rate 3.7% 3.5% 4.6% 0.2 -0.9 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,584,600 1,580,100 1,539,900 4,500 44,700 Mining 2,300 2,300 2,300 0 0 Construction 79,400 79,100 77,300 300 2,100 Manufacturing 228,200 227,700 219,100 500 9,100 Trade, transportation and utilities 314,100 313,600 308,800 500 5,300 Information 18,300 18,700 19,200 -400 -900 Financial activities 109,700 109,200 108,100 500 1,600 Professional and business services 140,700 140,900 138,500 -200 2,200 Education and health services 228,300 227,300 223,500 1,000 4,800 Leisure and hospitality 147,200 144,900 132,300 2,300 14,900 Other services 56,300 56,100 55,300 200 1,000 Government 260,100 260,300 255,500 -200 4,600 (above data subject to revision)

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from October September October September October 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Initial claims 5,737 5,547 8,304 3.4% -30.9% Continued claims Benefit recipients 7,279 7,088 9,435 2.7% -22.9% Weeks paid 20,623 20,792 30,443 -0.8% -32.3% Amount paid $9,711,715 $9,615,944 $12,766,521 1.0% -23.9%

