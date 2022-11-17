Department of State Announces Reward Offer for Unknown Co-conspirators Responsible for Murder of Paraguayan Prosecutor Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini

Today the U.S. Department of State is announcing a reward offer of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of the as yet unknown individuals who conspired or attempted to participate in the May 10, 2022, homicide of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. This announcement is made in conjunction with a press conference today at the Presidential Palace in Asunción, Paraguay, where U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez announced the reward.

Paraguayan Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci was a well-respected prosecutor who successfully pursued many high-profile organized crime cases. Pecci was assassinated on May 10, 2022, while on his honeymoon in Cartagena, Colombia. Subsequent investigation by Colombian National Police (CNP) identified six of the coconspirators who carried out the murder. The United States extends a profound thanks for the outstanding investigation by Colombian authorities, which led to the capture of five of the individuals who committed this ruthless assassination. The purpose of this reward offer is to seek information leading the arrest and/or conviction of any additional coconspirators, including those responsible for financing and ordering the assassination.

The United States supports the efforts of Colombian, Paraguayan, and other law enforcement partners seeking justice for Prosecutor Pecci. Any information regarding this reward offer should be directed to the Paraguayan Public Ministry +595-972-150-800 (phone/text/WhatsApp/Telegram/Signal) or by e-mail to the Drug Enforcement Administration at PecciReward@dea.gov.

This reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP). The TOCRP and the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) have helped bring more than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers to justice since the inception of the NRP in 1986. The Department has paid more than $155 million in rewards under these programs for information leading to apprehensions and convictions.

For more information on the individuals listed above and the NRP and TOCRP, please see visit the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Rewards Program page .