Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Bangkok with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape to discuss the United States and Papua New Guinea’s shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed our two countries’ shared goal of strengthening our bilateral relationship based on mutual interests in ensuring peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific, as well as the U.S. commitment to work alongside Papua New Guineans to implement the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.