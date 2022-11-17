Outdoor Delivery Robot Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market size was US$ 40.32 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 105.08 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Based on volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the projection period.
Outdoor delivery robot is an autonomous robot that performs delivery services. The industry is witnessing a surge in demand for outdoor delivery robots and is expected to replace traditional delivery methods in the foreseeable future. Outdoor delivery robots have a number of benefits over traditional delivery methods, including lower costs, quicker customer service, and accurate deliveries, among others.
Outdoor delivery robots can be used in various industries such as retail, e-commerce, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, postal services, and others. Among these industries, techy robots are into various services such as package delivery, postal delivery, medical delivery, food delivery, and search and rescue. For instance, in Jan 2022, Ottonomy, a tech startup based in the United States that provides contactless deliveries through fully autonomous robots announced the launch of a fleet of Ottobots. These fully autonomous delivery robots are for retail and restaurant industries in North America.
Market Influencing Factor
The increasing automation, digitalization, and robotics with the integration of cloud deployment, big data analytics, and AI in the delivery robots help them investigate road obstacles. For instance, the outdoor delivery robot ROBOTIS GAEMI-1 is based on advanced Artificial Intelligence (Deep Learning), which helps the robot to identify the recognize obstacles, assess them, and resume its walk to the destination. Thus, increasing technological advances like the advent of Artificial Intelligence will drive the global market.
Additionally, the decrease in the overall expense of last-mile deliveries will boost the global market growth. According to blue cart, the last-mile delivery cost is almost 53% of the overall shipping expense. On the other hand, the emergence of outdoor delivery robots has decreased the last-mile delivery expense. In addition, with the integration of delivery robots, shipping, and last-mile delivery provider companies can save delivery drivers' salaries.
Furthermore, government restrictions concerning environmental emissions are likely to bring opportunities for the global market. Due to the fact that vehicles emit harmful gases, which led to environmental degradation owing to this governments globally are increasing the adoption of delivery robots. For instance, in 2022, Uber and Nuro entered into a multi-year cooperation to employ autonomous electric vehicles of Nuro for food delivery in the US.
However, the potential job loss and the high initial investments may restrict the market expansion over the projection period. As robots reduce people of the need to undertake dangerous and exhausting tasks and complex redundant tasks, robots can do better tasks than humans. Oxford University researchers believe that machines may replace 92% of salespeople by 2023.
Segmentation Overview
On the basis of the component, in 2021, the hardware segment hold the highest share of the market and is likely to have a lucrative growth rate over the prediction years. In addition, in the hardware segment, in 2021, the cameras had the maximum share. However, the services segment will exhibit the highest annual growth rate from 2022 to 2027.
Based on robot type, in 2021, the four-wheel segment dominated the global industry share. This segment is growing due to its ability to design sleek robots that can fit in tight spaces such as elevators, restaurants, and buildings.
In terms of payload, in 2021, the 10-50 kg capacity held a notable market share. Among the outdoor delivery robot market's 10-50 kg category are food, postal and medical supplies, and heavy products.
On the basis of application, in 2021, the food delivery segment had the major market share. In the aftermath of COVID-19, food delivery robots appeared as a solution to social distancing and difficulty interacting with humans.
In terms of industry, in 2021, the retail segment held a dominant position and is likely to account for the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. As a result of the high costs companies pay to their employees and the increasing use of robots in retail, the retail category dominates.
In 2021, the Asia Pacific had the maximum shareholder region in the market. Several factors contribute to the growth of the APAC outdoor delivery robot market, including China's production of the most advanced robots and their easy integration in various industry verticals globally.
Company Profile
The major companies in the global outdoor delivery robot market are:
Amazon.com Inc.
Alibaba DAMO
Matternet Inc.
Kiwibot
DHL International GmbH
FedEx
Rakuten Inc
DJI Technology Co
Starship Technologies
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Players
In November 2022, on the Missouri S&T campus, Starship Technologies launched its robot meal delivery service. Deliveries from all campus restaurants will be made by Starship's fleet of 16 autonomous, on-demand robots. Students, professors, and staff at S&T can now purchase food and beverages from nearby vendors to be delivered anywhere on campus within minutes using the Starship app for iOS and Android. The assistance complements the lunch plan for students.
In September 2022, an autonomous delivery vehicle created by the Estonian business Cleveron has begun to be tested by DHL Express. The range of the Clevon 1 electric delivery robot is 100 km, which will help in the testing, which will be held in Tallin, Estonia. Its robotic couriers are entirely electric and street-legal. They are ideal for urban parcel delivery and can go up to 100 kilometers on a single charge, which lowers emissions and noise pollution.
In April 2021, Domino's started offering robot cars to some of its Houston clients. Those who choose to participate will receive their pies in a Nuro completely autonomous car. Domino's has previously experimented with automated delivery. The Michigan-based business delivered pizzas to randomly selected clients in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017 using a self-driving Ford Fusion hybrid. Additionally, Domino's attempted drone pizza delivery in the UK in 2013.
In Sept 2020, Alibaba began using autonomous robots to deliver online orders. The delivery robots are outfitted with cutting-edge geolocalisation and deep-learning algorithms to aid them in navigating even in areas with poor or no GPS signal as well as in crowded areas.
In March 2020, Locus Robotics is supplying DHL Supply Chain with 1,000 warehouse robots. In 2020, the largest logistics firm in the world will incorporate the Locus robots at ten of its US locations.
In 2020, China's largest merchant, Suning.com Group Ltd., employed Zhen Robotics' RoboPony to transport food and other essentials to homes during the Covid-19 outbreak. The RoboPony is the company's flagship product with a six-wheeled, 68-centimeter-tall robot.
Segmentation Outline
The global outdoor delivery robot market segmentation focuses on Component, Robot Type, Operations, Payload, Application, Industry, and Region.
By Component Segment
Hardware
o GPS
o Cameras
o Radars
o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
o Control Systems
o Chassis and Motors
o Batteries
o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
Software
o Robotic Operating System
o Cyber Security Solutions
Services
o Integration, Maintenance & Support
o Consulting and Training
By Robot Type Segment
2 & 3Wheel
4 Wheel
6 Wheel
By Operations Segment
Autonomous
Remote Operated
By Payload Segment
< 0.5 Kgs
0.5 – 2 kg
2-10 Kg
10-50 Kg
> 50 Kgs
By Application Segment
Food Delivery
Parcel Delivery
Medical Delivery
Postal Delivery
Search & Rescue
By Industry Segment
Retail
E-commerce
Hospitality
Healthcare
Logistics
Postal Services
Others
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
