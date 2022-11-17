Dolman Law Group Representing Clients Who Experienced Hearing Loss After Receiving Popular Ear Injections

Patients who have suffered from the side effects of a popular brand of ear injections may be entitled to significant financial compensation

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A medication designed to treat symptoms of thyroid eye disease (TED) has been linked to cases of hearing-related issues in patients, according to Dolman Law Group. The personal injury and mass torts law firm is actively seeking to speak with individuals who believe they have experienced these side effects after taking this defective medication immediately.

The medication in question is an injectable prescription that has been manufactured by a major biopharmaceutical company. A study published in the Journal of Endocrine Society found that over half of patients who used said medication reported complications such as hearing loss, muffled hearing, tinnitus, clogged ears, and even autophony (the perception of one's voice being louder than it truly is).

While unconfirmed, Dolman Law Group believes the organization knew about the risks of its medication prior to the product's release.

"This is an incredibly unfortunate circumstance for patients who were seeking to resolve their existing eye conditions," said Matthew Dolman, a managing partner at Dolman Law Group.

"Out of the 26 individuals who participated in the study that brought these issues to light, 65% reported experiencing hearing-related issues. This was after 77% of the same test group stated that they had never had any prior auditory impairments whatsoever."

In order to seek compensation for damages inflicted by the medication's side effects, a plaintiff must first satisfy several criteria. Plaintiffs must have suffered significant damages that were directly caused by the injections — a lawsuit cannot be filed simply because a patient took the medication. Patients must also have suffered from either one of the aforementioned negative effects or from eustachian tube dysfunction, inner ear injury or hyperacusis.

Although it is too early to determine an exact figure, projections from the Lawsuit Information Center place the potential settlement value at anywhere between $140,000 to $250,000 per patient.

"Patients who have suffered because of this extreme oversight have every right to seek compensation. With our award-winning legal representation and extensive legal resources, our firm is prepared to provide new clients with the undivided attention that they deserve as they look to win their respective cases," said Dolman.

To speak to a representative from the Dolman Law Group regarding a potential hearing loss lawsuit, please visit https://www.dolmanlaw.com/contact-us.

About Dolman Law Group

The Dolman Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury and mass tort law firm. As of date, our lawyers have obtained over $250 million in financial compensation for serious injury victims. Dolman Law Group attorneys have over 130+ years of combined experience. Matthew Dolman is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum for resolving individual cases in excess of $1 million and $2 million, respectively. Stanley Gipe is a Board Certified civil trial lawyer as designated by the Florida Bar.

Contact Information:

Matthew Dolman

Dolman Law Group Founder & CEO

(727) 451-6900

Attachment