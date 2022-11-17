Protein Powder Market is All set to Garner a Revenue of US$ 22.3 Bn in 2022 at a steady CAGR - Attributing to its Enormous Health Benefits. Get Deep Analysis by Experts at Future Market Insights, Inc.
The North American protein powder market is expected to register 6.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The demand for protein powder is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032
/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein powder market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities across the projection period by growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 22.3 Bn in 2022. In the global protein powder market, the protein supplements segment is anticipated to account for 63% of the total sales. The market value for protein powder in the United States is expected to generate maximum revenue of around USD 9.7 Bn by 2032. The global market outlook is predicted to surge significantly due to the rising demand from fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers, owing to the health benefits associated with protein powder.
The powders are formed with a range of proteins, including soy, casein, whey, pea, and egg. These powders are known to have a high level of greens such as dehydrated vegetables along with grains, vitamins, minerals, extra fats, fibers, and/or thickeners, among other things, therefore, impacting positive turns for the market.
For In-depth Insights, Download Report Sample@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14904
Key Takeaways
- Protein powder comprises a lot of health benefits, such as helping to construct the building blocks for strong muscles and tissues, repairing tissue, weight control, enzyme manufacturing, boosting the immune system, and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Backed by various product benefits, the global protein powder market is predicted to thrive during the anticipated time period.
- In addition to the latest hot protein RTD products, the protein ready-to-drink (RTD) market is experiencing an increase in water or instant protein beverages with high protein content. Prominent companies in the market have discovered several ways to inject protein into diverse food products including ordinary snacks. This has resulted in a large variety of high-protein options which is resulting in posing a positive impact on the protein powder market.
- Over the recent years, the percentage of consumers who ate protein bars rose significantly from 21% to 23% in order to keep healthy and build stronger immune systems. Over the years, demand for Ready-To-Drink (RTD) protein shakes grew dramatically which is, in turn, boosting the growth of the protein powder market all over the world.
- As per Future Market Insights estimations, the plant protein product type of the protein powder market is predicted to rise at a robust CAGR of 8.7% across the assessment period by exhibiting a valuation of USD 7.2 Bn in 2022.
- The protein powder industry is majorly driven by the accelerating population of veganism. Compared to animal-based products, plant-based products are known for their healthier and safer properties. Rising concerns about animal welfare have contributed greatly to the expansion of the plant protein powder market.
For a flat 20% discount, use the FMITODAY promo code
Competitive Landscape
Prominent market players are focusing on product innovations along with strategic partnerships like mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their market presence within different industries across the globe to expand their customer base and fetch the opportunities of vast product application of protein powder in various markets.
More Insights into the Protein Powder Market
The United States is expected to dominate the global protein powder market with an exceptional growth rate to reach a total valuation of around USD 9.7 Bn by 2032. The key factors attributing to the growth of the U.S. protein powder market comprise of rising tendency of younger generations, particularly millennials, to high-protein diets, balanced meals, and healthy consumption.
Mexico is considered the second largest consumer of protein powder following the United States. Mexican consumers are actively looking for new and innovative methods to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle by incorporating workouts and mindful eating. Backed by such factors, Mexico is expected to propel the global protein powder market growth.
Since Whey protein is one of the most popular supplement choices to compensate for protein deficiencies, women in Mexico are switching to newborn formulas containing proper quality protein in order to prevent hampering children’s growth.
Germany holds a reputation for its cutting-edge processing and quality-control expertise. In addition to that, the German government is strictly dedicated to working towards environmental protection and animal welfare. Not only the German government, but the majority of the German population is also drastically becoming more aware of their environment and concerned about the mistreatment of animals in industrial meat production, therefore, promoting the plant protein powder market in the country.
For Your Queries Talk to Report Analyst@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14904
Protein Powder Market by Category
By Product Type:
- Animal Protein
- Dairy Protein
- Milk Protein (Concentrate/ Isolate)
- Whey (Concentrate/ Isolate/ Hydrolysates)
- Casein
- Egg Protein
- Gelatin
- Plant Protein
- Soy Protein
- Pea Protein
- Wheat Protein
- Others
By Nature, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:
- Organic
- Conventional
By Flavor, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:
- Plain Flavor
- Classic Flavor
- Vanilla
- Chocolate & Coffee
- Cookies and Cream
- Fusion Flavor
- Nut Flavor
- Fruity Flavors
- Strawberry
- Blueberry
- Banana
- Others
- Others
By End Use, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:
- Dietary Supplements
- Food and Beverage
- Ready to Beverage Drinks
- Functional Foods
- Infant Food Formula
- Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Distribution Channels, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:
- Direct
- Indirect
- Store based Retailing
- Modern Grocery Retailers
- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Sports Store
- Drug Store
- Modern Grocery Retailers
- Online Retailing
- Others
- Store based Retailing
Report Preview
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-powder-market
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:
Vegan Protein Powder Market Share: The Global Vegan Protein Powder Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 4,326.2 Mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.2% by 2022-2032.
Algal Protein Market Size: The global algal protein market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2022. The sales of algal protein is expected to exceed US$ 1010 Mn by 2032.
Pea Protein Market Growth: The overall pea protein market share value is projected to increase to US$ 204.5 Million by the end of this projected period in 2032
Myrrh Powder Market Forecast: Global Myrrh Powder demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.
Soy Protein Ingredient Market Demand: The Soy Protein Ingredient market is valued at USD 10.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 15.9 Bn by 2032.
About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com