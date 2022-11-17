Cannabis Testing Market Size to Hit US$1,806 million by 2025 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Cannabis Testing Market by Products & Software’s (Instruments, Consumables, LIMS), Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global cannabis testing market is projected to reach USD 1,806 million by 2025 from USD 962 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cannabis Testing Market"

234 - Tables

32 - Figures

245 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46932450

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1,806 million by 2025 CAGR 13.4% Historical Data 2018-2025 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Software, By Services, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major market players include as Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), MERCK KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DigiPath, Inc. (US), Steep Hill Inc. (US), SC Laboratories, Inc. (US), PharmLabs LLC (US) and (and 17 others) Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets in LATAM and the MEA Key Market Drivers Legalization of medical cannabis coupled with the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories

The growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the legalization of medical cannabis and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories (specifically in the US), the growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories, and increasing awareness. A lack of uniformity in rules and regulations, high costs, and inadequate personnel are major factors expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46932450

In this report, the cannabis testing market is further segmented based on type (product & software and service), end user, and region. Based on type, the cannabis testing market is categorized into products, services, and software. The services segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the increased legalization of cannabis and the subsequent increase in the demand for cannabis testing.

Based on services, the cannabis testing market is categorized into potency testing, terpene profiling, pesticide screening, residual solvent analysis, heavy metal testing, microbial analysis, and other services. The potency testing segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the increased use of CBD for disease treatment.

End users for cannabis testing products (analytical instruments and consumables) and software are cannabis testing laboratories and research institutes. The end users for the services market are cannabis drug manufacturers & dispensaries and cannabis cultivators. The increasing use of cannabis in the healthcare industry for disease treatment is expected to propel the demand for the products & software used for cannabis testing in research institutes, subsequently driving the market growth.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=46932450

Geographical Growth Scenario:

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cannabis testing market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the cannabis testing market in North America. The APAC market is expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories in the region, coupled with the legalization of cannabis for medical use, are expected to drive market growth in this region.

Key Players:

The major market players operating in the cannabis testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), MERCK KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DigiPath, Inc. (US), Steep Hill Inc. (US), SC Laboratories, Inc. (US), and PharmLabs LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Drug Screening Market

Laboratory Informatics Market

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com