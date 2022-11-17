Cloud Conventions Unveils Venue, a Digital Destination for Virtual and Hybrid Events, Online Communities and Training
Atlanta, GA — November 17, 2022 — Cloud Conventions today launched Venue, a self-managed, budget-friendly year-round ‘Virtual Destinationsm’ for small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) to host virtual and hybrid events, create online communities, engage customers or a remote workforce, and deliver training and education. Venue includes options and exclusive features that automate the onboarding and management of attendees, provide live and on-demand video sessions, host content, deliver custom emails and newsletters, and track platform engagement.
“Venue was a perfect name, as it implies a ‘destination’ that delivers the audience to a virtual vs. physical environment,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey Services, parent company of Cloud Conventions. “Venue is affordable, self- managed and serves a wide range of business applications to engage remote audiences. During the Pandemic, companies were narrowly focused on single multi-day virtual events or simple webinars. As businesses consider their ‘Next Normal’, the need for virtual environments and more importantly a virtual destination has expanded. Wider reaching, more diverse business communities are energized through connections made online. Virtual events must promote attendee engagement since remote workforces and customers are increasingly interested in digital learning and collaboration.”
Every Venue platform is created from templates with features setup in advance and structured to direct end-users to brand and configure the technology. Venue can be organized in a variety of different ways and customized without software or any technical expertise. Venue combines live and on-demand video with event management, content hosting and participant engagement in an integrated self-serve platform.
“Venue offers the flexibility to connect existing licenses from Zoom or BlueJeans to provide automated session setup, easy access to the broadcast, and delivery of participant attendance in detailed reports,” added Bradfield. “Venue has built-in registration but offers users that prefer platforms like Cvent for in-person registration the ability to connect them to the platform to automate adding attendees that have signed up externally.”
Key Benefits of Venue
• Ease of Use: No programming skills or production expertise is required to brand and customize the platform.
• Templates: Venue offers templates with features pre-configured for multi-day hybrid events, online and continuing education (CE) programs, or year-round participant engagement.
• Content Hosting: Venue offers sophisticated content delivery to create online resource libraries to improve the ROI for sponsors and exhibitors by allowing them to showcase their capabilities and products.
• Live Video: Integrated with Zoom or BlueJeans by Verizon video for broadcast or interactive sessions with automated setup, simplified attendance, and participant interaction tracking.
• Registration and Onboarding: Use built-in registration, or connect to Cvent, Experient, MCI or RegFox to register attendees.
• Engagement Features: Discussion forums, searchable directories, chat messaging, smart meetings, and gamification keep participants engaged.
• Communication Tools: Automated message library delivers site and custom emails, newsletters, and reminders. Site wide announcements keep participants informed and one-on-one or group messaging drives conversations.
• Advanced Analytics: Every action on the platform is tracked with detailed reporting.
• Unlimited Events: Monthly and annual plans allow subscribers to host as many events as needed inside the platform without paying per-event fees.
Venue can be purchased as a monthly or annual subscription. Professional services are available to support event strategy, customization or to moderate broadcast sessions. For more information and pricing, visit: https://cloudconventions.com. For a detailed demonstration of the Venue platform visit: https://venuedemo.com.
About Cloud Conventions
Cloud Conventions a SaaS solution from Convey Services is an enterprise virtual/hybrid event management platform that redefines the exhibitor and attendee experience to allow companies to provide easy access to in-depth product information, showcase their brands with graphics and videos, create calls to action and generate immediate sales leads.
Built for the enterprise or SMB market, it is used around the world for large managed events and smaller self-directed meetings, conferences and corporate kickoffs, Cloud Conventions automates exhibitors and virtual booths, continuing education, speaker sessions and reminders, invitations, and email communication, while at the same time producing detailed analytics on attendee, session, and exhibitor activity. Cloud Conventions supports multiple languages and currencies, internal, external, and single sign-on registration, and supports all conferencing carriers and platforms.
Explore the Cloud Conventions solutions by visiting https://cloudconventions.com or contacting info@cloudconventions.com or call 888-975-1382.
