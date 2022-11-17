Sports Management Software Market Size to Reach US$ 14.75 Billion During 2023-2028 | Industry Forecast, Share and Growth

sports management software market size reached US$ 6.04 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow US$ 14.75 Billion with a CAGR of 2.50% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Sports Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global sports management software market size reached US$ 6.04 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.75 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 15.30% during 2023-2028.

What is Sports Management Software Market ?

Sports management software represent specialized all-in-one platforms that integrate and execute several administrative and engagement tasks associated with leagues, game organizations, and tournaments. They can be operated through various consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, androids, computers, and tablets, for free or on a subscription basis.

Sports management software provide informative updates regarding events, teams, rules, or tips, enable individuals to perform online registration and make payments, acquire financial reports, and allow users to communicate with players. In addition, the platforms assist with competition management, game schedules, match performance analysis, event or facility administration, marketing, and tracking real-time game stats. As a result, sports management software find widespread applications in clubs, leagues, sports associations, and tournaments to integrate several occasion aspects, create schedules, and promote the smooth functioning of the general event.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request For Sample Report :

https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-management-software-market/requestsample

What are the key factors driving the Sports Management Software Market ?

The emerging trend of digitalization, the increasing number of national and international tournaments across the globe, and the escalating need for various cloud-based solutions to bolster spectator engagement are among the primary factors driving the sports management software market.

Besides this, the elevating product demand across local stadiums, clubs, and games facilities to optimize settings for renewals, provide match predictions, organize event schedules, and effectively communicate through automatic alerts, newsletters, and invoices is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to improve sports infrastructure by collaborating with software vendors is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of administration dashboards to plan and manage various complex tasks and the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to bolster the sports management software market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Offering:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by Pricing Model:

Free

Subscription

Breakup by Application:

Team Management

Event Management and Scheduling

Training Management

Marketing Management

Player Fitness

Performance Insight

Payment Solution

Others

Breakup by End User:

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Association

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Active Network LLC (Global Payments Inc.)

Jersey Watch

Jonas Club Software.

LeagueApps, Omnify Inc.

SAP SE, Sportlyzer LLC

SportsEngine Inc

SquadFusion Inc.

Stack Sports

and TeamSideline.com.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-management-software-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

