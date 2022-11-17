Cloud-based SaaS Provider Business Warrior’s Launches 300% ROI Guaranteed Offer

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), a global leader in lending and marketing software empowering business growth, announced today that it has launched a fully-unique offering in the advertising industry - 300% return on investment (ROI) guaranteed for qualified service-based businesses.

300% ROI Guarantee Positions Business Warrior as Power Player In The $14.76 Tr Service Sector

The offering comes from Business Warrior’s marketing division, Helix House, which has long excelled as a performance marketing agency specializing in generating high ROI for its clients. This new guarantee has emerged from years of historically proven return on investment for Helix House’s clients. The company believes this offering directly helps businesses fight economic headwinds.

“We are excited to bring this offer to the national stage. Our ability to consistently generate ROI is a rare find in the advertising market. This guarantee is our first of many campaigns to attract high-growth companies needing confidence that their marketing dollars will get results,” said Nathan Rea, V.P. of Strategy & Growth at Helix House.

The national campaign emphasizes customer acquisition for service-based businesses, a proven industry for Helix. The ROI guarantee keeps it simple for new clients: receive $3 in revenue for every $1 invested in advertising. Helix will work for free for 60 days if a client doesn't get the ROI. The company is confident that the offer and campaign will accelerate its growing client base.

For a service-based business, this guarantee means they can confidently invest in advertising with little to no risk, providing them with a stable and dependable roadmap for growing their business. For Helix, this puts the company on a new growth trajectory to serve a massive industry that functions as the bedrock of the American economy.

Mr. Rea continued, “I am confident this guarantee will separate us from other agencies regarding new client acquisition and help us build long-term, stable, and profitable client relationships. The goal of this program is to generate new business.”

A Data-Driven Strategy For Achieving 300% ROI

Helix House’s strategy for consistently achieving 300% ROI for its services-based clients requires a multi-disciplinary approach rooted in data. The agency has specific criteria to assess a potential client to ensure that the 300% ROI goal is achievable. The success rate is near 100% when the criteria are met.

“We have been generating results for a long time, so we have a very clear data-backed approach to driving success in the service industry. We understand how to look at the market, analyze demand, and assess key metrics like cost-per-acquisition, conversion rates, customer lifetime value, and a host of other key factors,” Rea elaborated.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offering turnkey lending solutions to high-growth companies. We are a full-service provider with an end-to-end lending technology platform and customer acquisition marketing services. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is a SaaS marketing company with a virtual workforce and employees worldwide. The company has worked with over 25,000 global businesses ranging from small to enterprise businesses. Business Warrior acquired Helix House and Alchemy Technologies in 2022. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com.

